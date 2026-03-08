Horoscope Today for 8 March 2026: An astrological shift is likely to affect businesses in these industries

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. Paying attention to health signals helps prevent unnecessary discomfort. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the business front. Spouse or someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected returns, but you will still benefit. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. An excellent time with friends is indicated. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 8, 2026

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Beige

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) On the luck front, a good phase is about to start. An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security. A new workout regimen will serve your purpose excellently. Some may receive pleasant news at home today. Travelling with friends will be fun. A property deal may prove most profitable. A chance to study abroad may come to those who have been trying for it for a long time.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. Money-wise, you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Travellers will experience a smooth journey. The day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Building resources for studies will come easily. Someone may expect a helping hand from you on the social front.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Someone may try to provoke you on the social front, so don’t fall for it. A marriage proposal for the eligible may be under active consideration. You are likely to opt for a healthy alternative to get fit and in shape. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what your aims. Those selling property may find the market hot, but may not find many takers. Much satisfaction is in store on the academic front, as your performance improves.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) You may savor a distinctive moment in your social life. A family member will be adamant to do things his or her own way, so give way to keep domestic harmony. Regular routine will keep you fit. An out of town trip with family may get postponed to some other date. You can become serious to buy landed property. Kids are likely to stay occupied with exam preparation.

Love Focus: You might find an opportunity to be with your secret love today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Moodiness of a family member can keep you on your toes. Peak physical fitness is assured for those working out. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Delays are foreseen for those travelling long distance by road. Buying a house or a flat is possible for some. The day may feel uneven, so keeping expectations realistic will help.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Someone may need your support, so be at hand. Irregular eating may not be in your favour. A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnized and get you all excited. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied. Someone who is not in your good books may extend a hand of friendship, so accept the same unconditionally.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Some may acquire a new property soon. A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. Mood swings will need to be kept in check, before they mar the day. Your idea for an outing is likely to be lapped up by family members, so expect an exciting time. You are likely to receive positive feedback about something you have done on the social front.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to invite you over today for a cosy two-some!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) You will need to organise your day, if you want to get something worthwhile done on the personal front. Planning something for the house may get you and spouse totally involved. An exercise regime may be adopted by some to get back in shape. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to take someone along. Property issues are resolved amicably. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.



Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front, as lover appears off mood.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Some turbulence on the domestic front is in store, but don't escalate matters. Eating right and maintaining an active life will be your mantra for keeping fit and healthy. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life. Spending without a set plan is likely to make you touch savings.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel starved of love and affection and become desperate to bring it back into your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. Beginners in a workout routine can reap significant rewards. A few of you are nearing completion in securing a property. Several will find great satisfaction in their educational or learning pursuits. You are set to enjoy the exclusive company of people of eminence. Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way soon.



Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) A family get-together will provide an excellent opportunity to meet people you have not met in years. Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. You are likely to own a piece of property soon. You are likely to focus on planning your career path. Exciting news is coming your way socially, perhaps a wedding or a newborn.

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

