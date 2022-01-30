Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 30: Plan your finances carefully

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, you are likely to make the best use of your creativity to do things that make you happy. Do not undertake any task out of obligation. That may not only trouble you but also is not likely to bring you satisfaction. You may remain unfazed by negativity around you. Your optimism is likely to help you chart the toughest path with the greatest ease. Your listening skills and your honesty may win you friends, who are likely to stand by you through tough times. You are likely to devote time in generous causes. Be wary of your emotions. A backpacking weekend with your beloved to an unknown destination away from the city may bring you immense joy. Legal issues pertaining to an ancestral property are likely to be sorted out without any hassles.

Leo Finance Today

On the monetary front, your previous investments may bring good returns. But this may not be enough to prepare you for a bleak period of financial uncertainty. Plan your finances carefully to avoid losses.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, your relationship with your loved ones may improve. Peace and harmony are likely to rule supreme at home, giving you ample time to pursue a cherished hobby. Children may bring great joy.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, those engaged in the media may find it difficult at work. There may be times of unpredictability, which may lead you to make hasty decisions regarding change of job. Think before you act.

Leo Health Today

You are likely to turn towards meditation on a regular basis, which may improve your mood and keep you happy. Some of you may get into professional sporting activities, which is likely to keep you fit and energetic.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, singles are likely to enter into a secret relationship with a colleague! Do not make it public unless both of you are sure about your future together. Do not leave room for doubts before commitment.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

