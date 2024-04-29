Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts new opportunities

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay calm even in turbulent hours Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Leos who recently had a breakup will meet someone new and will propose to get a positive response.

Look for opportunities to keep the love life enticing. No major professional issue will hamper the performance. Wealth and health will be positive today.

Your happy romantic relationship is backed by professional success. Have a proper financial plan to make diligent monetary decisions. Health is also good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You may embrace new love today. Leos who recently had a breakup will meet someone new and will propose to get a positive response. Those who are new in love must put more time into the relationship. Stay composed while spending time with your lover and you may also plan a romantic evening filled with dinner and a long-night drive. Married Leos should be careful about an outsider interfering in matters that may cause chaos.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial at the workplace and ensure you take up new tasks that require additional care. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Accountants, financial managers, and bankers will need to pay special attention to the figures as issues may erupt at later stages. Clashes of opinions may happen at the workplace but to be diplomatic while dealing with co-workers. Some entrepreneurs will get the support of the government in business activities. Students looking for admission to foreign universities can expect good news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. All pending dues will be cleared and some Leos will also repay the loan. Businessmen can be confident about funds today. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds as needed without much fuss. You may also receive financial support from your spouse or in-laws.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with chest-related issues will develop complications today. Always be cautious about even minor ailments and consult a doctor whenever necessary. Females may have digestion issues and some children will develop bruises while playing. Add more leafy vegetables to the diet and stay away from alcohol for a day. Spend time with the family in the evening. This will keep you calm and composed.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)