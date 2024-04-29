 Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts new opportunities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts new opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 29, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo daily horoscope for Apr 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Look for opportunities to keep the love life enticing.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Stay calm even in turbulent hours

Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Leos who recently had a breakup will meet someone new and will propose to get a positive response.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Leos who recently had a breakup will meet someone new and will propose to get a positive response.

Look for opportunities to keep the love life enticing. No major professional issue will hamper the performance. Wealth and health will be positive today.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Your happy romantic relationship is backed by professional success. Have a proper financial plan to make diligent monetary decisions. Health is also good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You may embrace new love today. Leos who recently had a breakup will meet someone new and will propose to get a positive response. Those who are new in love must put more time into the relationship. Stay composed while spending time with your lover and you may also plan a romantic evening filled with dinner and a long-night drive. Married Leos should be careful about an outsider interfering in matters that may cause chaos.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial at the workplace and ensure you take up new tasks that require additional care. Office politics is not your cup of tea. Accountants, financial managers, and bankers will need to pay special attention to the figures as issues may erupt at later stages. Clashes of opinions may happen at the workplace but to be diplomatic while dealing with co-workers. Some entrepreneurs will get the support of the government in business activities. Students looking for admission to foreign universities can expect good news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. All pending dues will be cleared and some Leos will also repay the loan. Businessmen can be confident about funds today. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money. Entrepreneurs will be able to raise funds as needed without much fuss. You may also receive financial support from your spouse or in-laws.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with chest-related issues will develop complications today. Always be cautious about even minor ailments and consult a doctor whenever necessary. Females may have digestion issues and some children will develop bruises while playing. Add more leafy vegetables to the diet and stay away from alcohol for a day. Spend time with the family in the evening. This will keep you calm and composed.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts new opportunities
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On