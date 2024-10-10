Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024 predicts surprising turn in romance

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not miss the opportunities in life Ensure you devote more time to the relationship. Consider spending additional time at the office & your financial status is also good. Pay attention to your health. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Ensure you devote more time to the relationship.

Be sensitive in the relationship. Overcome the challenges in the job and meet the expectations. Financial investments will keep the day prosperous. Your health is also good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Minor turbulence may be there in the love affair. Be careful to avoid tremors and keep the partner in a good mood. Some professionals will take the office stress to home, which may affect the family life. You may come out of a love affair that seems toxic today. Share emotions and also be free to express your feelings. Single female Leos will be the center of attraction at family or official events and can expect a proposal or two today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Put in effort to meet the expectations. Some new tasks will require you to spend additional hours at work. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will have opportunities to move abroad. Those who look for better career options will clear new job interviews in the first half of the day. Traders may have issues with local authorities which need to be settled with immediate effect. Students appearing for entrance examinations will also succeed today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you are good to meet the requirements in your personal life. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the house. Some people, especially seniors will need medical emergency and you need to have the money in the coffer ready. Those who are traveling should be careful while making online payments to strangers. Today is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Leos with asthma must avoid dust. Females who are pregnant need to avoid adventure sports today. Children need to be careful while playing outside as minor bruises may also happen. Some seniors may have complaints related to pain in joints which will need medical advice. Those who are traveling to mountain regions must have a medical kit ready.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)