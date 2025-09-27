Leo Horoscope Today for September 27, 2025: Tussles in love life

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not worry about storms Give time to the lover today and prefer settling the issues of the past. Minor financial issues may up, which will prevent major investments. Health is good. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Share the emotions with the lover and consider taking up new professional responsibilities. Avoid large-scale monetary investments today. However, health is good.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

You may expect minor tremors in the love affair, and there should be moments to sit together to discuss issues freely. Do not let a third person dictate things in the love affair. Spend more time together and indulge in activities that you both are interested in. You may also go back to an old love affair, but this should not damage the current relationship. You may surprise the lover with gifts, and parents may also approve the love affair. Single natives may confidently express their feelings to their crush.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

You must be careful while giving ideas at team meetings. Ensure you utilize the communication skills at the negotiation table. Those who are into creative areas, such as writing, drama, poetry, and painting, will see opportunities to display their talent. Academicians, publishers, lawyers, and bankers will also see career growth. You may also consider taking up new jobs for better packages. Businessmen may pick the first part of the day to launch a new idea, product, or concept.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You may have minor monetary issues, but your routine life will be unaffected. It is good to cut down the expenditure today. However, some females will be successful in gaining property from their parents. You may also consider investments, including the stock market and speculative business. Traders may face minor tax-related issues in the second part of the day.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issue will come up. Those who have digestive issues need to be careful about their diet. Avoid junk food today and prefer a healthy and balanced menu rich in proteins and vitamins. The second part of the day is also good to join a yoga session or a gym. Do not skip medicines today, and seniors must consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

