Leo Horoscope Today, March 20, 2023 predicts auspicious day

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo Daily Horoscope Today for March 20, 2023: You may be full of positivity and spread it among others too.

The day seems good to make major investment decisions and explore property listings. Daily astrological prediction says past investments may reap rewards and keep your bank balance full. You may plan a trip to a foreign land with your loved ones. Some may feel under the weather today but proper medication may help. Working women may start taking care of themselves and join meditation or yoga class.

Love front seems fulfilling and you may feel like surprising your partner with gifts and flowers. Parents may discuss something important with you and seek your advice. Everything seems fine, but some work issues are indicated. You may think about quitting your current job due to office politics and heavy workload.

What do your planetary positions predict about your day?

Leo Finance Today:

This is an auspicious day for property investment. A business trip may get business deals and the opportunity to meet someone influential. Travel agents and real estate agents may earn good commissions.

Leo Family Today:

You may be full of positivity and spread it among others too. A sibling may welcome your suggestions and admire you for your help. Someone in your family may achieve something big and make you feel proud.

Leo Career Today:

It is not good day on the career front, so you should be careful. A new project may leave you clueless and you may find it hard to work on. Some may feel they are underpaid at their job and think about switching jobs.

Leo Health Today:

A moderate day is indicated on the health front. Those who have been careless towards health lately may take interest in fitness or health regime. Some may change their diet and opt for a healthier lifestyle.

Leo Love Life Today:

Dear Leo, you may be loaded with creative energy and exciting ideas to make the day fun-filled for your beloved. You may try to indulge yourself in momentary pleasure today and feel good about it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Dark Grey

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

