Leo Horoscope Today, November 15, 2026: Steady work, patience and children's good news may lift your spirits

Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope Today

Work will keep you busy, but good news from your children will make you happy today. A colleague's request will add to your schedule, and steady effort will help you settle the task. The Moon in Capricorn in your sixth house all day puts routine duties at the center of your attention and helps you work through them consistently. You will enjoy having a practical job to get on with, even while another matter moves slowly. Family news will bring a warmer feeling into that busy rhythm. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, bringing a heavy pace around shared money and private worries, with answers arriving late. Watch your impatience over those delayed answers. The day's useful work will continue while you wait.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

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You will feel romantic, and you may plan a date. Affection will be an enjoyable counterpoint to the demands of the day, giving you something personal to think about beyond work. Your relationship with your spouse will be cordial, with a comfortable tone in everyday conversation. Venus in Virgo, your second house, is direct and debilitated, bringing affection through family conversations alongside a wish for comfort and pleasure-spending. You will enjoy a kind word and the feeling of being welcome at home. A small treat will appeal as part of your time together. Good news from the children will give you something happy to share, adding warmth to the family evening.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

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Students will be busy with their studies and achieve good results. Concentration will have a practical purpose, with completed work giving you a clear sense of progress. The day will ask for sustained attention, and there will be satisfaction in seeing the results of that effort. At work, a colleague's request will become part of your own schedule, and handling it steadily will help resolve it. Businesspeople may grow their businesses smoothly, especially through attending to the work already in front of them. The day favors carrying a task through its ordinary stages. You will be occupied, but the activity will have direction. A simple plan will leave more space for duties that genuinely require your time.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Shared money will move slowly, and a delayed answer will keep a private concern active in your thoughts. That pace will sit alongside a stronger appetite for a little comfort. A purchase made for pleasure may tempt you, especially when it fits a romantic plan or a family moment. The day favors a calculated step at work where the purpose is clear and the cost is manageable. Any prospect of gain will depend on the work itself; it will remain separate from an answer you are still waiting to receive. Keep today's financial plans simple. You will find it easier to judge what is immediately available than to build the day around an unresolved matter. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shared money will move slowly, and a delayed answer will keep a private concern active in your thoughts. That pace will sit alongside a stronger appetite for a little comfort. A purchase made for pleasure may tempt you, especially when it fits a romantic plan or a family moment. The day favors a calculated step at work where the purpose is clear and the cost is manageable. Any prospect of gain will depend on the work itself; it will remain separate from an answer you are still waiting to receive. Keep today's financial plans simple. You will find it easier to judge what is immediately available than to build the day around an unresolved matter. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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A busy routine will use much of your attention, while private worries will add emotional weight. You will appreciate a break that has a clear beginning and end, especially after repeated demands on your time. Familiar activity will feel steadier than repeatedly checking for an answer. The happy family news will lift your mood and give you a welcome change of subject. By evening, you will be ready for comfort and affectionate company. A quieter finish will suit a day that has asked you to keep moving while something important remains unresolved.

Tip for the Day: Keep the day's plan simple and make room to enjoy your children's news.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

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