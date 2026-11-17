Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope

A colleague's demand will add to your busy schedule today, while your energy may feel below par. Private worries could make the day feel more demanding, and delayed answers may leave some matters unresolved until later. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, slowing matters related to shared finances and adding to concerns you may be keeping to yourself. Be careful about revealing your thoughts and strategies, as opponents may take an interest in your plans. Keep sensitive information private today. However, the day holds promise for anyone appearing in a competitive examination, with success indicated. Routine work will give you a clear task to focus on while other matters progress slowly. By late afternoon, a partner or business contact may become more central to your day, shifting your attention towards an exchange that requires cooperation from both sides.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

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Your partner will become a more important presence as the day progresses. You may want to discuss your concerns, especially if your workload has left little room for personal conversations earlier in the day. Your desire for companionship will be genuine, although private worries may make you less expressive. An ordinary shared routine will feel more comfortable than a demanding discussion. At home, the Sun in Scorpio, your fourth house, brings authority and self-respect into focus, making your position within the household feel significant. A family conversation may touch on responsibilities or whose opinions carry greater weight. You will want to feel heard, even while preferring to keep the evening simple and peaceful.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

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If you are appearing for a competitive examination, success is indicated. This is the day's most encouraging prospect, even though the overall pace may feel demanding. The Moon begins the day in Capricorn in your sixth house, bringing a busy schedule and a colleague's demands that steady effort will help you manage. Later in the afternoon, it moves into Aquarius in your seventh house, bringing a partner or business contact into focus. Your workday may therefore shift from handling routine responsibilities to dealing with another person's involvement. Professional rivals may pay closer attention to you, making discretion particularly important. A straightforward task will be easier to complete than a discussion that keeps expanding. Your efforts will be most productive when directed towards familiar responsibilities, while a later conversation may reveal where cooperation is needed.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Borrowing may be difficult to repay today, making additional debt an unsuitable financial decision. Matters involving shared finances may also progress slowly, with an answer likely to arrive later than expected. Waiting for another person's response could affect your next financial move. Existing resources will provide the clearest basis for your spending decisions. A discussion about a joint financial commitment may occupy your thoughts, even if it does not reach a quick conclusion. Keeping your financial arrangements simple will help you manage delays and avoid unnecessary complications. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Borrowing may be difficult to repay today, making additional debt an unsuitable financial decision. Matters involving shared finances may also progress slowly, with an answer likely to arrive later than expected. Waiting for another person's response could affect your next financial move. Existing resources will provide the clearest basis for your spending decisions. A discussion about a joint financial commitment may occupy your thoughts, even if it does not reach a quick conclusion. Keeping your financial arrangements simple will help you manage delays and avoid unnecessary complications. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your health may feel below par, and a crowded schedule could make your limited energy more noticeable. Private worries may add to the emotional weight of the day. An uncomplicated evening will suit you, especially after completing your essential responsibilities. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they could add to your stress. Rest and familiar surroundings will become increasingly appealing as the day progresses, giving you an opportunity to slow down and recover your energy.

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Tip for the Day: Keep your plans private and leave the evening free for quieter company.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)