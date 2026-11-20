Disappointment over unsatisfactory results will leave you feeling low today, so a major decision deserves a quieter moment. You will be more conscious of the gap between the effort you have made and what you have received in return. That feeling will color ordinary events, making a familiar routine especially welcome. Chandrashtama applies, with the Moon in Pisces in your eighth house all day bringing a low or restless mood and favoring routine work over big decisions. Watch the impulse to make a lasting choice while you are upset. There are still encouraging elements in the day, particularly through your children and the possibility of receiving money that has been held up.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
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Your children will do better and give you support, bringing a reassuring family moment into an unsettled day. Their progress will matter more because another result has left you dissatisfied. You will feel the value of having someone close who is part of your life beyond the immediate disappointment. The Sun in Scorpio, your fourth house, puts authority and self-respect in focus at home. A domestic conversation will make you conscious of your place in the family and how your feelings are understood. There will be room for support even if you are quieter than usual. Let the conversation stay close to what is actually troubling you.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
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Results will feel unsatisfactory, and your motivation will reflect that disappointment. Familiar work is a better fit for today's mood, giving you something definite to handle while your feelings settle. Ketu in Leo, your first house, brings detachment from your usual self-presentation and a reduced desire to prove yourself. You will feel less interested in making an impression or explaining every part of your position. At work, that quieter stance will make routine duties more appealing than a conspicuous new commitment. Students will find a familiar task easier to stay with than a broad decision about what comes next. A calculated professional step can be considered on its practical merits, but the day does not promise a dramatic turnaround. The most useful activity will be the work already within reach.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
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Money that has been blocked for a long time may come through, offering a possible improvement in an otherwise uneven day. This is the financial opening worth recognizing, though its arrival remains a possibility. You will be especially aware of what access to that money would change in your immediate plans. Thoughts about using it may become more engaging than usual because another area has brought disappointment. Keep any commitment tied to funds that are actually available. A carefully assessed work-related opportunity can also hold your interest, provided your choice is based on what it requires. The day's financial prospect is encouraging, while its timing remains less certain than your wish for relief.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
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Money that has been blocked for a long time may come through, offering a possible improvement in an otherwise uneven day. This is the financial opening worth recognizing, though its arrival remains a possibility. You will be especially aware of what access to that money would change in your immediate plans. Thoughts about using it may become more engaging than usual because another area has brought disappointment. Keep any commitment tied to funds that are actually available. A carefully assessed work-related opportunity can also hold your interest, provided your choice is based on what it requires. The day's financial prospect is encouraging, while its timing remains less certain than your wish for relief.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
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Your mood will be low or restless, and small demands may feel more tiring when you are carrying disappointment. A familiar schedule will give the day a steadier shape. You will want less pressure to appear enthusiastic, particularly in company where you usually take a more visible role. Leave some space between obligations. Helping someone in need will offer a concrete focus beyond your own immediate concerns. By evening, the support coming through your children will remain an important emotional counterweight, giving you something personal and reassuring to hold in mind as the day slows.
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Tip for the Day: Keep major choices for a calmer moment and finish one familiar task.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com