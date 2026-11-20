Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope

Disappointment over unsatisfactory results will leave you feeling low today, so a major decision deserves a quieter moment. You will be more conscious of the gap between the effort you have made and what you have received in return. That feeling will color ordinary events, making a familiar routine especially welcome. Chandrashtama applies, with the Moon in Pisces in your eighth house all day bringing a low or restless mood and favoring routine work over big decisions. Watch the impulse to make a lasting choice while you are upset. There are still encouraging elements in the day, particularly through your children and the possibility of receiving money that has been held up.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

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Your children will do better and give you support, bringing a reassuring family moment into an unsettled day. Their progress will matter more because another result has left you dissatisfied. You will feel the value of having someone close who is part of your life beyond the immediate disappointment. The Sun in Scorpio, your fourth house, puts authority and self-respect in focus at home. A domestic conversation will make you conscious of your place in the family and how your feelings are understood. There will be room for support even if you are quieter than usual. Let the conversation stay close to what is actually troubling you.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

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Results will feel unsatisfactory, and your motivation will reflect that disappointment. Familiar work is a better fit for today's mood, giving you something definite to handle while your feelings settle. Ketu in Leo, your first house, brings detachment from your usual self-presentation and a reduced desire to prove yourself. You will feel less interested in making an impression or explaining every part of your position. At work, that quieter stance will make routine duties more appealing than a conspicuous new commitment. Students will find a familiar task easier to stay with than a broad decision about what comes next. A calculated professional step can be considered on its practical merits, but the day does not promise a dramatic turnaround. The most useful activity will be the work already within reach.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Money that has been blocked for a long time may come through, offering a possible improvement in an otherwise uneven day. This is the financial opening worth recognizing, though its arrival remains a possibility. You will be especially aware of what access to that money would change in your immediate plans. Thoughts about using it may become more engaging than usual because another area has brought disappointment. Keep any commitment tied to funds that are actually available. A carefully assessed work-related opportunity can also hold your interest, provided your choice is based on what it requires. The day's financial prospect is encouraging, while its timing remains less certain than your wish for relief. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Money that has been blocked for a long time may come through, offering a possible improvement in an otherwise uneven day. This is the financial opening worth recognizing, though its arrival remains a possibility. You will be especially aware of what access to that money would change in your immediate plans. Thoughts about using it may become more engaging than usual because another area has brought disappointment. Keep any commitment tied to funds that are actually available. A carefully assessed work-related opportunity can also hold your interest, provided your choice is based on what it requires. The day's financial prospect is encouraging, while its timing remains less certain than your wish for relief. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your mood will be low or restless, and small demands may feel more tiring when you are carrying disappointment. A familiar schedule will give the day a steadier shape. You will want less pressure to appear enthusiastic, particularly in company where you usually take a more visible role. Leave some space between obligations. Helping someone in need will offer a concrete focus beyond your own immediate concerns. By evening, the support coming through your children will remain an important emotional counterweight, giving you something personal and reassuring to hold in mind as the day slows.

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Tip for the Day: Keep major choices for a calmer moment and finish one familiar task.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)