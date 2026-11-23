Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)
Daily Prediction says,
An answer about shared money will arrive late, even as earnings exceed your expectations. This will be a good day overall, with luck supporting you, but its pace will feel uneven. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, bringing weight to private worries and slowing matters involving shared money. A pending response will occupy your thoughts longer than you would like. Alongside that delay, news connected with your children may give you something much happier to discuss. Recognition for them is possible, and your own standing may rise with it. Keep the day's plans simple enough to accommodate a late response. The stronger financial promise remains part of the picture despite the waiting.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse may deteriorate, with a difficult exchange carrying emotional weight beyond the moment. Watch a tense conversation before it hardens into lasting bitterness. Your mind will already be restless, making it easier to carry private concerns into time together. Family pride may also enter the conversation if encouraging news about your children arrives. That possibility will give the household another subject to share. Allow one discussion to finish calmly before introducing the next concern. The relationship will be the more sensitive part of an otherwise favourable day, and your wish for reassurance will be stronger than your manner initially suggests.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Learning will be a point of strength. The Moon in Aries in your ninth house all day brings a teacher or an elder into focus and gives you a receptive mood for study. An explanation will hold your interest, especially when it connects a difficult idea to something you already understand. Students will feel more willing to spend time with a subject that deserves patience. In working life, good fortune will support the day's general direction, even while some answers take longer to arrive. News of a child's achievement or possible honour may also improve your standing in familiar circles. Give the clearest available task your attention while another matter remains pending.
Leo Money Horoscope Today
You will earn more than you expect, giving the day a definite financial advantage. The stronger inflow will sit alongside a slower matter involving shared money, so different parts of your financial life will move at different speeds. You will feel pleased with what comes in while still thinking about an answer that has yet to settle. This contrast will explain why a favourable day can still feel mentally busy. Keep today's spending plan straightforward. The earnings promise is clear, and the delay belongs to the shared-money side of the picture. By evening, you will have more reason for financial confidence than you anticipated at the start.
Leo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
You will earn more than you expect, giving the day a definite financial advantage. The stronger inflow will sit alongside a slower matter involving shared money, so different parts of your financial life will move at different speeds. You will feel pleased with what comes in while still thinking about an answer that has yet to settle. This contrast will explain why a favourable day can still feel mentally busy. Keep today's spending plan straightforward. The earnings promise is clear, and the delay belongs to the shared-money side of the picture. By evening, you will have more reason for financial confidence than you anticipated at the start.
Leo Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your health will remain normal, though your mind will be restless. Waiting for a response will take up more attention than the rest of the day seems to justify. The Sun in Scorpio, your fourth house, puts self-respect and family authority in focus, making your place within the home feel personally important. You will want your views to receive a fair hearing. A quieter stretch at home will suit the gap between your ordinary physical condition and your unsettled thoughts. Let the evening schedule stay simple. Encouraging possibilities around your children will give your mind a warmer subject to return to.
Tip for the Day: Leave room for delayed answers and keep your evening conversations calm.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com