Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope

An answer about shared money will arrive late, even as earnings exceed your expectations. This will be a good day overall, with luck supporting you, but its pace will feel uneven. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, bringing weight to private worries and slowing matters involving shared money. A pending response will occupy your thoughts longer than you would like. Alongside that delay, news connected with your children may give you something much happier to discuss. Recognition for them is possible, and your own standing may rise with it. Keep the day's plans simple enough to accommodate a late response. The stronger financial promise remains part of the picture despite the waiting.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Your relationship with your spouse may deteriorate, with a difficult exchange carrying emotional weight beyond the moment. Watch a tense conversation before it hardens into lasting bitterness. Your mind will already be restless, making it easier to carry private concerns into time together. Family pride may also enter the conversation if encouraging news about your children arrives. That possibility will give the household another subject to share. Allow one discussion to finish calmly before introducing the next concern. The relationship will be the more sensitive part of an otherwise favourable day, and your wish for reassurance will be stronger than your manner initially suggests.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Learning will be a point of strength. The Moon in Aries in your ninth house all day brings a teacher or an elder into focus and gives you a receptive mood for study. An explanation will hold your interest, especially when it connects a difficult idea to something you already understand. Students will feel more willing to spend time with a subject that deserves patience. In working life, good fortune will support the day's general direction, even while some answers take longer to arrive. News of a child's achievement or possible honour may also improve your standing in familiar circles. Give the clearest available task your attention while another matter remains pending.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} You will earn more than you expect, giving the day a definite financial advantage. The stronger inflow will sit alongside a slower matter involving shared money, so different parts of your financial life will move at different speeds. You will feel pleased with what comes in while still thinking about an answer that has yet to settle. This contrast will explain why a favourable day can still feel mentally busy. Keep today's spending plan straightforward. The earnings promise is clear, and the delay belongs to the shared-money side of the picture. By evening, you will have more reason for financial confidence than you anticipated at the start. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You will earn more than you expect, giving the day a definite financial advantage. The stronger inflow will sit alongside a slower matter involving shared money, so different parts of your financial life will move at different speeds. You will feel pleased with what comes in while still thinking about an answer that has yet to settle. This contrast will explain why a favourable day can still feel mentally busy. Keep today's spending plan straightforward. The earnings promise is clear, and the delay belongs to the shared-money side of the picture. By evening, you will have more reason for financial confidence than you anticipated at the start. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Your health will remain normal, though your mind will be restless. Waiting for a response will take up more attention than the rest of the day seems to justify. The Sun in Scorpio, your fourth house, puts self-respect and family authority in focus, making your place within the home feel personally important. You will want your views to receive a fair hearing. A quieter stretch at home will suit the gap between your ordinary physical condition and your unsettled thoughts. Let the evening schedule stay simple. Encouraging possibilities around your children will give your mind a warmer subject to return to.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tip for the Day: Leave room for delayed answers and keep your evening conversations calm.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)