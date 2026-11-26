Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23)
Daily Prediction says,
You will feel delighted as a long-awaited desire is fulfilled today. The sense of satisfaction will be personal, especially because this is something you have been looking forward to for some time. Support from an elder brother or sister will add to the day's encouragement, and you will receive recognition in society. These developments will make your social standing feel rewarding. Ketu in Leo, your first house, brings detachment from the need to constantly measure how you come across to others. You will feel less interested in maintaining an image throughout every interaction. Recognition will still be welcome, but there may also be moments when you simply want to enjoy what the day has brought. A personal wish and a warmer social mood will go hand in hand.
Leo Love Horoscope Today
You will enjoy a romantic day with your spouse. Affection will find its way into ordinary conversations, and spending time together will feel pleasurable, even in familiar surroundings. The fulfilment you experience elsewhere in life will give you something happy to share at home. An elder sibling's support will also bring a reassuring family connection into the day. Mars in Leo, your first house, adds drive and warmth to your manner, along with a quick temper. Watch out for a sharp reply during an otherwise pleasant exchange. Your feelings will be immediate, and your enthusiasm will be easy to notice. Make space for some unhurried time with your spouse. Your relationship will be one of the day's clear sources of enjoyment.
Leo Career Horoscope Today
Your work will receive attention, and public-facing responsibilities will go well. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your tenth house, supporting professional visibility, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings, useful contacts and good news from a friend. The emphasis will broaden from your individual contribution to the people around you. A work-related conversation may therefore have a social dimension, with familiar contacts becoming part of the day's activities. Recognition in society will add to the feeling that your presence matters. Your energy will be strong, and a task that allows you to take an active role will suit your mood. Students will feel a stronger urge to engage directly with their studies, especially when they can see a clear purpose in their efforts.
Leo Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your work will receive attention, and public-facing responsibilities will go well. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your tenth house, supporting professional visibility, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings, useful contacts and good news from a friend. The emphasis will broaden from your individual contribution to the people around you. A work-related conversation may therefore have a social dimension, with familiar contacts becoming part of the day's activities. Recognition in society will add to the feeling that your presence matters. Your energy will be strong, and a task that allows you to take an active role will suit your mood. Students will feel a stronger urge to engage directly with their studies, especially when they can see a clear purpose in their efforts.
Leo Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
You will earn good money today. Investments in fixed deposits or mutual funds are also indicated, giving a practical financial dimension to an otherwise satisfying day. Your financial outlook will feel encouraging, with earnings and the fulfilment of a long-held wish adding to your satisfaction. You may think about how to allocate your money for the future, alongside the immediate pleasure of having more available. A financial conversation could also connect with something you want to build over time. Keep your choices aligned with your existing financial goals. The day's outlook supports these investments and good earnings, while the satisfaction of receiving money will add to your positive mood.
Leo Health Horoscope Today
Your energy will feel lively, and you will be inclined to move quickly from one engagement to another. At the same time, you may occasionally crave solitude when you have had enough attention. The desire to stay active and the need for a private moment will both have a place in the day. Enjoyable company will lift your spirits, particularly when there is good news to share. A calm interval between work and evening plans will help you unwind and settle the day's excitement.
Tip for the Day: Enjoy your recognition and give your spouse the warmest part of your attention.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com