Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 23)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope Today

You will feel delighted as a long-awaited desire is fulfilled today. The sense of satisfaction will be personal, especially because this is something you have been looking forward to for some time. Support from an elder brother or sister will add to the day's encouragement, and you will receive recognition in society. These developments will make your social standing feel rewarding. Ketu in Leo, your first house, brings detachment from the need to constantly measure how you come across to others. You will feel less interested in maintaining an image throughout every interaction. Recognition will still be welcome, but there may also be moments when you simply want to enjoy what the day has brought. A personal wish and a warmer social mood will go hand in hand.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

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You will enjoy a romantic day with your spouse. Affection will find its way into ordinary conversations, and spending time together will feel pleasurable, even in familiar surroundings. The fulfilment you experience elsewhere in life will give you something happy to share at home. An elder sibling's support will also bring a reassuring family connection into the day. Mars in Leo, your first house, adds drive and warmth to your manner, along with a quick temper. Watch out for a sharp reply during an otherwise pleasant exchange. Your feelings will be immediate, and your enthusiasm will be easy to notice. Make space for some unhurried time with your spouse. Your relationship will be one of the day's clear sources of enjoyment.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your work will receive attention, and public-facing responsibilities will go well. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your tenth house, supporting professional visibility, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings, useful contacts and good news from a friend. The emphasis will broaden from your individual contribution to the people around you. A work-related conversation may therefore have a social dimension, with familiar contacts becoming part of the day's activities. Recognition in society will add to the feeling that your presence matters. Your energy will be strong, and a task that allows you to take an active role will suit your mood. Students will feel a stronger urge to engage directly with their studies, especially when they can see a clear purpose in their efforts. Leo Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your work will receive attention, and public-facing responsibilities will go well. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your tenth house, supporting professional visibility, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your eleventh house, bringing gatherings, useful contacts and good news from a friend. The emphasis will broaden from your individual contribution to the people around you. A work-related conversation may therefore have a social dimension, with familiar contacts becoming part of the day's activities. Recognition in society will add to the feeling that your presence matters. Your energy will be strong, and a task that allows you to take an active role will suit your mood. Students will feel a stronger urge to engage directly with their studies, especially when they can see a clear purpose in their efforts. Leo Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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You will earn good money today. Investments in fixed deposits or mutual funds are also indicated, giving a practical financial dimension to an otherwise satisfying day. Your financial outlook will feel encouraging, with earnings and the fulfilment of a long-held wish adding to your satisfaction. You may think about how to allocate your money for the future, alongside the immediate pleasure of having more available. A financial conversation could also connect with something you want to build over time. Keep your choices aligned with your existing financial goals. The day's outlook supports these investments and good earnings, while the satisfaction of receiving money will add to your positive mood.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Your energy will feel lively, and you will be inclined to move quickly from one engagement to another. At the same time, you may occasionally crave solitude when you have had enough attention. The desire to stay active and the need for a private moment will both have a place in the day. Enjoyable company will lift your spirits, particularly when there is good news to share. A calm interval between work and evening plans will help you unwind and settle the day's excitement.

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Tip for the Day: Enjoy your recognition and give your spouse the warmest part of your attention.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)