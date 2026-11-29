Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope

Your expenses may exceed your income today, making financial discipline particularly important. Avoid unnecessary purchases, as higher outgoings could put pressure on the money available for essential needs. The day may also feel slower than you would prefer, with personal concerns occupying your thoughts during ordinary activities. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, bringing delays and uncertainty into shared financial matters. You may become impatient while waiting for an answer or hoping for a situation to improve. However, progress is likely to take longer than expected. Keeping your schedule simple will help you manage the day more comfortably. You will gradually appreciate having fewer demands on your attention, particularly when uncertainty makes other responsibilities feel heavier.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

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Your relationship with your spouse may feel strained, and a disagreement could affect the atmosphere at home. Mars in Leo, your first house, increases personal drive and emotional intensity, making you more likely to react when you feel challenged. You may want others to understand your point immediately, but a forceful response could make matters more difficult. Your younger sibling's behaviour may also leave you feeling undermined or disappointed. Avoid taking every comment personally, especially when you are already dealing with uncertainty elsewhere. A calm response will help prevent an awkward exchange from becoming a larger family disagreement. Some personal space may also help you regain your composure.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

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Professional matters may progress slowly, particularly when your work depends on an answer or decision that has not yet arrived. You will have the motivation to move forward, but circumstances around you may test your patience. The day favours keeping immediate responsibilities clear and manageable rather than attempting too many things at once. Students may find a quiet study environment more productive, especially when personal concerns are affecting concentration. A delayed response could remain on your mind even while you are trying to focus on another task. Instead of repeatedly checking for updates, concentrate on the work already within your control. Progress may take longer than expected, but consistent effort will help you remain productive.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} The balance between income and expenditure will be the main financial concern today. Shared financial matters may also feel complicated, particularly when an expected answer remains pending. This is not a favourable day for investments, so avoid making new financial commitments. Since expenses are likely to exceed income, unnecessary purchases could create additional pressure. You may feel tempted to spend money on something pleasurable to improve your mood, but restraint will be more beneficial. Keep your spending limited to essential requirements and review your available resources carefully. Financial discipline will help you avoid adding further uncertainty to an already demanding day. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The balance between income and expenditure will be the main financial concern today. Shared financial matters may also feel complicated, particularly when an expected answer remains pending. This is not a favourable day for investments, so avoid making new financial commitments. Since expenses are likely to exceed income, unnecessary purchases could create additional pressure. You may feel tempted to spend money on something pleasurable to improve your mood, but restraint will be more beneficial. Keep your spending limited to essential requirements and review your available resources carefully. Financial discipline will help you avoid adding further uncertainty to an already demanding day. Leo Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon in Cancer in your twelfth house throughout the day brings tiredness and a desire for solitude, making adequate rest especially important. Your health may require extra attention, so avoid maintaining an unnecessarily demanding schedule. You may become less interested in socialising as the day's responsibilities accumulate. Personal worries could also affect your ability to relax. A quiet environment and an early night will help you regain your energy. Give yourself permission to step away from unnecessary engagements rather than trying to remain active throughout the day.

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Tip for the Day: Limit spending to essentials, avoid unnecessary arguments and give yourself an early night.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)