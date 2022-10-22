Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Astro tips to achieve your goals

Leo Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Astro tips to achieve your goals

Published on Oct 22, 2022 12:04 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 22 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. It is also important to remember that in order to receive a good result for a long time; you need to be consistent with what you do.

Leo Daily Horoscope for October 22,2022: a romantic plot awaits.
Leo Daily Horoscope for October 22,2022: a romantic plot awaits.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Students, you are in the right direction with the major for your graduation, set of internships, different volunteering works and loads of effective experiences. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you won’t be having much difficulty landing in your preferred role. The interviewer would be impressed with your background. The plans that you have made for the future with utmost sincerity and consistency are about to come true! Physically you feel active and calm today. Your body has been receiving enough rest to function efficiently. It is also important to remember that in order to receive a good result for a long time; you need to be consistent with what you do. Investing a day or two isn’t effective. When it comes to your love life, a romantic plot awaits.

Leo Health Today

You have finally got the hold of the resting hours. It isn’t enough to eat well and exercise daily in order to stay healthy. A proper amount of rest and relaxation is also very important. You understand that well enough to abide by it.

Leo Finance Today

It's about time to be proficient with financial matters. Being economically independent is an ultimate freedom and you need to know that by now. Slit those credit cards that belong to your parents, just like Rachel did.

Leo Career Today

You have always been sure about your career. Accordingly, you have systematically planned your studies and internships. You are about to receive exactly what you have decided upon all these years.

Leo Family Today

Is your future planning taking too much of your mind? Are you staying locked up in your room for most of the time either procrastinating or over thinking? Maybe you need to be present at the current moment and be a part of the family events.

Leo Love Life Today

People admire your determination and effortless qualities! There are several admirers of yours who wish to be a part of your life. An unexpected proposal will arrive at your door.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Saturday, October 22, 2022
