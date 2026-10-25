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Leo Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A calm decision can bring clarity when you need it most during the day

Leo Horoscope Today: A measured approach may help you resolve concerns and find an encouraging perspective by the evening.

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 04:05:58 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Leo (Jul 23 – Aug 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Leo Horoscope
Leo Horoscope

Keep the early part of the day manageable, especially if an unresolved matter is taking up more attention than it deserves. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your eighth house, marking Chandrashtama, which calls for calm pacing and proportionate caution rather than worry. A delayed reply or changed arrangement may need clarification, not an elaborate explanation. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your ninth house, opening space for perspective, learning, or a useful conversation with someone experienced. However, advice still needs to suit your circumstances. Saturn in Pisces, your eighth house, is retrograde during Ashtama Shani, a significant longer-term condition that calls for steady handling of shared obligations and uncertainty. Today, agree on a realistic review date for an unresolved responsibility instead of repeatedly reopening it. Keep ordinary journeys unhurried and avoid squeezing another errand into an already tight schedule. A modest day can still be worthwhile. You do not have to settle every question before allowing yourself some enjoyment or companionship.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Differences of opinion need not become a verdict on the relationship. If a discussion starts feeling circular, identify the practical decision you are trying to make and leave unrelated complaints out of it. Rahu in Aquarius, your seventh house, and Ketu in Leo, your first house, are retrograde, suggesting that strong attention to another person's reaction should not crowd out honest self-awareness. Distinguish what they actually said from what you fear they meant. Couples may benefit from doing something ordinary together before returning to a sensitive topic. Singles need not force a cheerful performance if they feel reserved. A sincere, brief exchange can be more comfortable than prolonged messaging that leaves both people guessing.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Choose tasks with a clear beginning and end rather than trying to untangle every pending issue at once. When information is missing, list the exact question and send it to the appropriate person. Mercury in Libra, your third house, is retrograde, making it sensible to proofread an application, email, or presentation for wording that could be misunderstood. Students can use the earlier hours to correct mistakes in previous work rather than measuring progress only by the number of new chapters completed. Later, a teacher's explanation or a reliable reference may help you understand the broader method. If something remains delayed, prepare the material that does not depend on the missing answer. This keeps you engaged without pretending the uncertainty has disappeared.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

A quieter mood deserves care, not harsh self-criticism. Keep meals regular and choose gentle movement that suits how you actually feel. If you have been sitting over paperwork or your phone, change position and step away for a few minutes. Leave enough time for travel so you are not carrying avoidable tension into your next appointment. The evening may feel mentally more spacious, but that does not require a packed outing. Reading, a familiar walk, or an easy conversation can offer a pleasant change of pace.

Tip for the Day: Ask one precise question instead of carrying several unanswered assumptions through today.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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