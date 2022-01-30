Libra Daily Horoscope for Jan 30: Profits are foreseen

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Today, you are likely to work towards bringing a balance in your life. You might go through brief periods of stress and tension, but with self-confidence, you may be able to overcome it daringly. You might take up additional responsibilities to mould situations to your advantage. You are likely to have a rollercoaster ride of emotions, which you may have to manage sensibly. You are likely to make a mark in your chosen field of work. Nothing can stop you from accomplishing your tasks and reaching your goals. Students, who had been going through a tough phase on their academic front, are likely to seek help from seniors, which in turn may help them perform well in exams. Travelling with friends might not just give you a chance to relive old days but also help you unwind. Property dealings may be profitable.

Libra Finance Today

On the financial front, you are likely to forge a new profitable partnership venture. Some of you may have to travel abroad to expand your business. Profits are foreseen from speculations and shares.

Libra Family Today

On the domestic front, an expensive trip outdoors may pinch your pocket, bringing monetary losses. This may also strain your relationships. Work towards maintaining peace and harmony and storing normalcy at home.

Libra Career Today

On the professional front, you may have to relocate to a new city, which may bother you mentally. However, a suitable working environment and a good pay package are likely to give you job satisfaction.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, your new diet routine is likely to show its direct effect on your overall wellbeing. An active lifestyle, which includes physical activity, good food and meditation, is likely to keep you in a good shape.

Libra Love Life Today

On the romantic front, happiness may fill up your love life as you get to meet your partner after a short separation. Physical intimacy and sensuality may be at the peak and you may get to enjoy each other’s company after long.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

