Libra Daily Horoscope for November 18: It’s family time

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good day and you may plan to make some good changes in your life and opt for a healthy lifestyle. This is the right time to head in the right direction and make smart choices on the career or academic front.

No doubt, you have great talent and skills, but this is not a favorable time to express your abilities at work. Some may follow a new path on the professional front as this is the new of time. Innovation and creativity may be the key to achieve goals on the academic, business or professional front.

How stars have planned your day? Find out below!

Libra Finance Today

Your financial condition is excellent and you may see good benefits on the business front. Cash may flow in from unexpected sources. Those who are in the creative field may get famous soon. Some may buy new and expensive vehicles.

Libra Family Today

It's going to be an amazing and relaxed day. You may spend some quality time with family and plan something special for your parents. Some may try to enjoy the little things of life and it may fill them with a sense of joy, wonder and satisfaction.

Libra Career Today

You may not feel confident today at work. Someone may interfere with your project and make things complicated for you. Working on something complicated may be a bother, so it's a good idea to talk to someone and ask for advice and assistance.

Libra Health Today

Some may opt for a healthy diet in order to boost and improve their immune system. Your good health can allow you to achieve your aims and complete all the pending tasks.

Libra Love Life Today

You may get an aura of intensity, love, comfort and passion on the love front. It's a favorable time to get closer to your partner and do something special for him/her.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

