Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024 predicts a new source of wealth

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you break clichés! Accept more love in life today and also share happiness around. Your commitment at work will help you meet the expectations. Both money and health are good. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 27, 2024: Keep the love life productive and creative today.

Keep the love life productive and creative today. Your attitude will also help in your professional life. Financially you are good and no health issue exists.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

A happy love relationship is what you can expect for the day. Embrace more love and feel the warmth of affection in the relationship. Single Libras may meet someone special today. Be a caring lover and this will also help you overcome the issues of the past. Your love affair will have the support of parents and some Libras will also consider marriage. Those who are in a long-distance relationship need to spend more time communicating.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Have a productive day where you will also succeed in meeting the expectations of the management. Your negotiation skills will work in marketing and sales profiles. Be cool even while having heated debates at meetings. Present your ideas and seniors will back them to boost your morale. Those who are in the notice period can expect good news in the second part of the day. Government officials can expect a change in location today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Consider a control over expense. Despite wealth coming in, your preference should be to save the money for the rainy day. Purchase a car or a two-wheeler as per your need. Today is also auspicious to buy a new property. Entrepreneurs dealing with foreign clients would receive advance payments which would benefit business expansions. You may also consider donating money to charity. However, do not lend a big amount to a friend or sibling as you may have trouble getting the money back in the future.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Some people may have pain in their joints and seniors may complain about sleeplessness. Females need to be careful about gynecological issues. Drink plenty of water and also ensure you eat more fruits and vegetables. There can also be issues associated with the liver and chest. Children may develop cuts while playing today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)