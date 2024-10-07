Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024 predicts minor challenge

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in poetic justice Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 07, 2024. Today, your relationship will be pleasant and creative.

Be expressive in the love life and you may see the results. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Both health and wealth will also be at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you. Shower affection and care on the lover and accept it back. Some Libra females who had difficulties at home in the name of affairs will get support from their parents. This also paves the way for discussions about marriage. A vacation is a good way to celebrate love and you may make plans today. Spend more time together to share the emotions both good and bad.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Ego clashes and professional jealousy may be there in the workplace. Eschew office politics and focus only on the assigned tasks. Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant as some employees under you can try emotionally influencing you for personal interests. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government. A new partnership will bring in additional funds to help an entrepreneur expand the business.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Some long pending dues will be cleared, paving the way for more wealth. An additional profession will also add wealth. A sibling would demand financial aid to handle legal trouble and you would not be able to resist this. However, you must ensure that the money will be returned sooner. You may invest in stock, trade, and speculative business today. Take the help of an expert to plan long-term investments including stock and trade.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No serious health issues will be there. However, some Libras will have minor infections which are not serious. Some minor cuts and bruises will be common among children who may also develop viral fever today. Avoid alcohol and tobacco and drink plenty of water. Do not miss medications today and also be careful while lifting heavy objects. Today is good to join a gym or a yoga session.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)