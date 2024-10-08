Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 08, 2024 predicts minor romance issues

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a lighthouse for others in the ocean of life Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 08, 2024. you will be happy to spend time with your lover. At the office, you will perform well.

Do not let issues in the romance go unchecked. Ensure you take up new roles at work that also lead to career growth. Prosperity also exists today.

Despite minor romance issues, you will be happy to spend time with your lover. At the office, you will perform well. Both finance and health would be good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is also good to call shorts on marriage. You should not impose your thoughts on the other person and instead must give the freedom to think and act today. Female Taurus natives’ can expect proposals in the first half of the day. You may also catch the attention at family gatherings and celebrations, inviting proposals today. You may meet up with the ex-flame but married people should ensure that this won't impact the marital relationship. Married Libras need to be extremely careful while discussing their past relationships with their spouses.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Be careful about office politics which may also hamper your reputation at the workplace. Stay in the good book of the management. Some tasks will ask you to spend additional time at the workplace. Healthcare, hospitality, IT, automobile, education, transport, and petroleum industries will flourish today. The Libras who are in these industries will see career growth. Students will also clear the competitive examination today. Entrepreneurs will receive high profits today and job seekers will have a fortune waiting.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Today, wealth will come in from different sources and you can purchase a new home or even a vehicle, especially in the second half of the day. You may also donate money to charity. Some Libras will require spending money for health reasons. A financial dispute with a sibling or a friend may happen today. Entrepreneurs will receive funds and expanding the business will not be a challenge anymore.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Stay healthy by avoiding oily food and instead go for more vegetables and fruits. Avoid any form of argument or confrontation today within the family or outside that can impact mental health. Females may have chest-related problems and they must consult a doctor immediately. Some children may have bruises while playing.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)