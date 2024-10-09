Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 09, 2024 advices buying a property

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, appreciate the beauty around Today, the love affair will be flowery and enticing. Ensure you take utmost care in accomplishing the professional tasks. Financial prosperity also exists. Libra Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2024: Today, the love affair will be flowery and enticing.

Be settled in the love life and this will give you opportunities to express your feelings. Despite minor challenges, you will be successful in the job. Financially you are good today and no medical issues will trouble you.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Share your thoughts and feelings with your partner, as the lover will be receptive and understanding. Timely gifts and celebrations can further boost the relationship. Some female Libras will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old relationship. However, married persons should not opt for this as their marital life will be in trouble. Those who find the love affair suffocating or the lover possessive can come out of it.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Despite the challenges a work, you will succeed in meeting the deadlines. You may also be a victim of office politics. It is good to be innovative at team meetings and also maintain a cordial relationship with the management. Some salespeople will struggle to meet the target. Handle the office pressure with confidence. Those who do not find the job interesting today can consider putting down the paper. Students will be successful in cracking examinations.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No monetary issue will be there. Instead, money will come in from multiple sources. You may also plan a vacation abroad with the family as your financial status permits that. You will also be keen to invest today and can confidently try the stock market. Today is good to both sell and buy a property. You may also win a legal battle over property. Businessmen will clear all pending dues and will also succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Keep a strong watch on your health. Libras with chest and heart ailments may develop complications. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues and it is better to stay away from tensions and worries. Viral fever, throat infection, headache, and fatigue will be common among Libras today. Two-wheelers must wear a helmet and should not break traffic rules.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)