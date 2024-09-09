 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts a change in role | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts a change in role

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 09, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for September 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major change will happen in the love life.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be courageous to face the difficulties

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. Being productive in office life paves the way for career growth.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. Being productive in office life paves the way for career growth.

Spend more time with your lover to resolve the issues of the past. Major responsibilities at work will make you deliver exceptional results. Financial success exists.

Be careful to avoid unpleasant conversations with the lover and keep the partner in good spirits. Being productive in office life paves the way for career growth. Handle wealth smartly today and your health will also be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

No major change will happen in the love life. Minor issues will be there but they will have no serious impact on your love life. You need to be mature to resolve the problems which otherwise can lead to disastrous situations. Single Libras will be happy to know that the chances to find new love are high. You’ll meet up with the interesting person in the second half at the train, shopping area, office, restaurant, family function, or pub. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Handle all tasks with diligence and ensure you maintain a cordial relationship with the team members. IT, healthcare, media, hospitality, and automobile professionals can expect a change in role. Keep a low profile today but take care to not unsettle the relationship with the seniors. Some Libras will put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to sign new deals that may also bring prosperity in the future.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there in the first part of the day but things will improve as the progresses. Avoid monetary issues with coworkers. You may also have a dispute with a sibling over property, which needs to be settled. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. Those who are traveling should be careful while making online transactions.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there but it is good to follow a healthy lifestyle today. You may develop pain in joints. Females will have migraines or gynecological issues. Handle the mental pressure through yoga and meditation. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
