Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts a change in role

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be courageous to face the difficulties Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. Being productive in office life paves the way for career growth.

Spend more time with your lover to resolve the issues of the past. Major responsibilities at work will make you deliver exceptional results. Financial success exists.

Be careful to avoid unpleasant conversations with the lover and keep the partner in good spirits. Being productive in office life paves the way for career growth. Handle wealth smartly today and your health will also be positive.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

No major change will happen in the love life. Minor issues will be there but they will have no serious impact on your love life. You need to be mature to resolve the problems which otherwise can lead to disastrous situations. Single Libras will be happy to know that the chances to find new love are high. You’ll meet up with the interesting person in the second half at the train, shopping area, office, restaurant, family function, or pub. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Handle all tasks with diligence and ensure you maintain a cordial relationship with the team members. IT, healthcare, media, hospitality, and automobile professionals can expect a change in role. Keep a low profile today but take care to not unsettle the relationship with the seniors. Some Libras will put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to sign new deals that may also bring prosperity in the future.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there in the first part of the day but things will improve as the progresses. Avoid monetary issues with coworkers. You may also have a dispute with a sibling over property, which needs to be settled. A part-time job will also bring in a good salary. Some businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters. Those who are traveling should be careful while making online transactions.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there but it is good to follow a healthy lifestyle today. You may develop pain in joints. Females will have migraines or gynecological issues. Handle the mental pressure through yoga and meditation. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)