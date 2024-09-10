Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024 predicts surprises in your life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are diplomatic in attitude Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 10, 2024. Take up new official assignments that will also prove your professional mettle.

Settle the minor issues in the relationship with a positive attitude. in the love life. Handle every hurdle at the office with confidence. Be careful while handling wealth and your health is positive.

Despite the minor friction, your love life will be productive. Take up new official assignments that will also prove your professional mettle. Be sensible while using money. Your general health will be good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to welcome surprises in your life today. Lovers will see the relationship getting stronger. Talk to the parents to get the approval. Those who wish to reconcile with the ex-lover can pick the day. Do not let arguments go out of control. Handle all love-related issues with a mature attitude. Do not let minor issues go out of hand and you must sort out things as fast as possible. Married females may conceive today.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Libras who are new in the office must refrain from giving comments, especially at crucial team meetings. Those who have a plan to move abroad for the job will see good news in the second part of the day. Be diplomatic in team meetings and present your ideas only when asked. Some administrators will also move abroad for official reasons. Businesspersons can consider expanding their ventures. It is important to come out with innovative concepts and your business will flourish.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from multiple sources. You may inherit a part of the paternal property but this may also lead to issues with siblings. This is a good time to invest the money and you can seriously consider real estate or the stock market. Some Libras will settle a financial dispute while there are chances that you even win a legal dispute today. Those who are into trade related to leather, textiles, automobiles, and electronics will be happy as profits will come in.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Keep a tab on your diet and ensure your menu has more leaf vegetables and fruits. Minor chest pain may also disturb you. Reduce the sugar intake. Adventure trips should be avoided today, as the planets do not favor adventures today. Some seniors may develop pain in their knees and joints and this will need medical attention.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)