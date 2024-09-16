Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024 predicts new businesses

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue your disciplined life Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 16, 2024. The official life will have challenges but they will not go unchecked.

Expect tremors in the relationship that require immediate action. Keep the cards open in the office and continue the commitment. Health is also good today.

Stay happy with the lover and ensure you keep the partner in good spirits. The official life will have challenges but they will not go unchecked. Financially you will be stable and your health is also good.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

There will be fun in the love affair today but you should also give proper space to the emotions and preferences of the lover. Those who are not still sure about the future of the relationship will find new options ahead. Some lovers who had issues in the past will settle them to stay happy. Females who find a love affair to be toxic may prefer coming out of it. Always be patient and shower immense love on your partner.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

Today is not good for office politics and stay away from ego-related issues at the workplace. IT professionals as well as graphics designers will be upset as the clients will want them to rework a completed project. The chances of sales and marketing persons moving abroad are higher. Some professionals will get into arguments with seniors which may lead to chaos in the coming days. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. Some Libras will also launch new businesses today.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

As money will come in from different sources, you are in a good position to buy electronic appliances, gold, and even property. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. You may also consider contributing to a celebration at home. Some Libras will have issues at home in the name of property. You may repay a bank loan today while traders will see good returns.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You should not miss medicines and must also drink plenty of water. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Minor natives may suffer from bruises while playing but they will not be serious. Seniors need to be careful while boarding a bus or train and females should avoid adventurous sports.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

