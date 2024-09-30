Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 30, 2024 predicts smart investments

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Expect surprises in life today Libra Daily Horoscope Today, September 30, 2024. Be specific about your needs to the partner.

Excel both in love & job. Do not let issues in the relationship go beyond the day. Financially you are good today to make smart investments. Health is good.

Shower affection unconditionally today and you will receive the same back. Your professional life will be packed but there will be opportunities to excel. Both wealth and health will be normal today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

The chances are higher to engage in romantic activities. Be specific about your needs to the partner. Today is also good to plan a romantic vacation or weekend to make the bonding stronger. For married people, love will flourish in the relationship. You may also be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

No major professional challenges will be there but the seniors expect you to deliver the best results. Impress the client with your attitude and some TT professionals may require reworking projects to meet the expectations of the clients. Those who plan to switch jobs can put down the paper as an interview call will come by this evening. Some media persons will also face challenges professionally. Those who are into business need to wait a day or two to make new deals. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will have good news.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Despite the monetary issues, your routine life will be unaffected. You may go ahead with the plan to renovate the home or even buy a vehicle. You are also good to invest in real estate. However, do not donate money blindly to charity or lend a big amount to someone. Those who are traveling should be careful while making online payments to strangers.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you today. However, some females may have migraine or skin-related allergies. While you may have a busy schedule at the office, spare time for the family as this will relieve the stress. Avoid junk food and instead have more fruits and vegetables. Diabetic Libras may develop minor complications today.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)