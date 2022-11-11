Libra Horoscope Today, November 11, 2022: Resolve issues at work

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Dear Libra, your finances may be average today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may expect some margins from your stocks. You may wish to give some amount of your earnings for charity. Because of nothing exceptional on the financial front, you may not plan to invest in a villa in a posh area as you had planned earlier. You may receive support from your family. They may be happy with your growth. They may wish to feel relaxed with you. On the work front there may not be any issues as you may be able to complete all tasks on time. You may receive appreciation from your boss. You may feel little good and motivated.

Libra Finance Today

You may work on improving your finances. You may look at maintaining a decent bank balance. You may also make some changes in your stocks. You may think of keeping some fund for your child’s higher education. The inflow of money may not be great but it may keep you satisfied.

Libra Family Today

Libra, you may have an amazing day with your family. You may go out for a lavish lunch with all family members. The day may bring along lots of fun and excitement. You may throw a party to celebrate your child’s achievement.

Libra Career Today

You may feel good at work today. All your effort may start to show results and it may get recognized by seniors. You may try to spend time with your coworkers and build rapport with them. You may feel motivated to grow further.

Libra Health Today

Libra, you may be in good health and may not face any issues. You may pay great attention to have healthy diet and avoid junk items. You may adapt a simple routine with some exercise and aerobics. You may avoid any kind non-vegetarian food.

Libra Love Life Today

Another routine day for you on the romantic front. You may not face any major confusions in your relationship. You may feel blissful and plan a future for you and your partner where both of you may be happy and pleased.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

