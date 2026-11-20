Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Libra Horoscope

Home will bring good news from your children, giving you something cheerful to talk about before ordinary duties take over. You will feel proud, and that happiness will carry into conversations throughout the day. The Moon in Pisces in your sixth house all day brings a busy schedule and a colleague's demands, both manageable through steady effort. There will be plenty to do even on a day that starts pleasantly. You will move between family interests and routine responsibilities, with satisfaction coming from keeping both in view. The domestic news will remain the bright point you return to when work becomes repetitive. Even during a busy stretch, you will find yourself thinking about what your children have shared.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

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You will feel romantic, and a date with a friend is possible. Even a familiar conversation will have a warmer tone, making room for affection in an otherwise busy day. Relations with your spouse will be cordial, and everyday exchanges will feel easier to enjoy. Direct Venus in Virgo, your twelfth house, is debilitated and brings affection alongside a desire for private comfort and spending on pleasures. You will value time together away from the demands of colleagues or a crowded family conversation. A quiet evening will appeal, although an outing remains possible. You will feel inclined to express affection, and companionship will matter even when there is little time for elaborate plans.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

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Students will be busy with their studies and will do well. There will be genuine engagement with the subject, so time at the desk will feel purposeful. A substantial part of the day will go into learning, with the satisfaction of understanding something more clearly keeping your interest alive. Study will hold your attention even while the cheerful news at home gives you something else to think about. Business owners can expand their businesses and do well. The day favors taking a calculated initiative at work when the opportunity is understood. For employees, a colleague's request will become part of the usual duties. Steady effort will help you handle that demand, and progress through the wider workload is favored when each task gets proper attention. Leisure will become more appealing as the working day draws to a close.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Business expansion offers a favorable financial direction today, with scope to develop the work already occupying your attention. Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, brings detachment from group ambitions and comparisons with a friend's gains. You will feel less interested in measuring your progress against everyone else's. An income goal will still matter, but the urge to keep discussing it with others will ease. Personal comfort will have its appeal, especially when linked to time with someone dear. Watch your spending on private pleasures. A clear spending limit will help you enjoy the affectionate mood while keeping business money available for its intended purpose. Libra Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Business expansion offers a favorable financial direction today, with scope to develop the work already occupying your attention. Ketu in Leo, your eleventh house, brings detachment from group ambitions and comparisons with a friend's gains. You will feel less interested in measuring your progress against everyone else's. An income goal will still matter, but the urge to keep discussing it with others will ease. Personal comfort will have its appeal, especially when linked to time with someone dear. Watch your spending on private pleasures. A clear spending limit will help you enjoy the affectionate mood while keeping business money available for its intended purpose. Libra Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your day will feel busy, with family happiness providing an emotional lift between duties. The change from a cheerful home conversation to a demanding routine will be noticeable. A regular pace is likely to suit you better than trying to fit everything into one stretch. Once the work is done, you will want surroundings that feel comfortable and familiar. Quiet time will have a particular appeal, and the evening mood will be affectionate. Leave a little space between your final work task and your personal plans.

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Tip for the Day: Keep your evening free enough to enjoy the good news at home.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)