Libra (Sep 24- Oct 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Libra Horoscope ( Pinterest : James R. Eads)

You will decide to bring your spouse into a matter you have been handling on your own, and their support will be definite. A shared conversation will give the day its direction. You will feel more comfortable discussing what you want, including a concern that has been difficult to put into words. The Moon in Aries in your seventh house all day makes a partner or business contact central to today's developments. Ordinary exchanges will carry weight, whether you are talking across the breakfast table or answering a call between tasks. Cooperation will feel available, and you will be ready to accept it. Your mood will be romantic, with companionship becoming a genuine pleasure.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse will stand beside you, and that assurance will make the relationship feel warmer. You will enjoy having someone to consult about an everyday decision, even when the subject itself is fairly routine. Venus in Libra in your first house, in its own sign and moving direct, brings affection and a stronger appetite for comfort. You will feel drawn to familiar pleasures shared with someone close. A quiet conversation will carry as much warmth as a more elaborate plan. Respectful words toward the women in your life will fit the day's affectionate mood. A personal concern will feel easier to express once the conversation has properly begun.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

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The day favors study, especially work that needs your willing attention over a sustained stretch. You are likely to find it easier to settle into a lesson when the subject has a clear purpose. Rahu in Aquarius in your fifth house stirs sudden interest in learning and makes an unfamiliar idea unusually absorbing. That curiosity will bring life to a subject you had begun to approach mechanically. Students have a favorable day for returning to their books and working through something demanding. In business, growth through a new partner is possible, and fresh offers may arrive. A business conversation will therefore deserve your full attention. A prospective association can give you a different view of what your work might become. Existing work will also feel more manageable when another person's contribution has a clear place.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} This is a favorable time to increase savings. Setting something aside is likely to feel more satisfying than making an unnecessary purchase, even though attractive comforts will catch your eye. A conversation about household money will fit naturally into the wider theme of partnership. You will want your spending to support the life you share, and that thought will influence what feels worthwhile. Business offers may open possibilities, though the source of today's financial strength remains careful saving. Keep money intended for savings separate from casual spending. The pleasure of having a little more put away will stay with you after the immediate attraction of a purchase has passed. Libra Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is a favorable time to increase savings. Setting something aside is likely to feel more satisfying than making an unnecessary purchase, even though attractive comforts will catch your eye. A conversation about household money will fit naturally into the wider theme of partnership. You will want your spending to support the life you share, and that thought will influence what feels worthwhile. Business offers may open possibilities, though the source of today's financial strength remains careful saving. Keep money intended for savings separate from casual spending. The pleasure of having a little more put away will stay with you after the immediate attraction of a purchase has passed. Libra Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your well-being deserves extra attention today, particularly around food. Watch careless eating; an irregular approach to meals is poorly suited to the day. A familiar meal and your regular exercise routine are the practical choices. Emotional support will help you feel more settled, although physical comfort will still depend on how you treat yourself through the day. You will be more aware of the connection between a comfortable routine and your ability to enjoy company. A quieter finish will suit the affectionate mood that has accompanied you.

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Tip for the Day: Bring your spouse into the conversation and keep your usual exercise appointment.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)