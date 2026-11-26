Libra (Sep 24- Oct 22)
Daily Prediction says,
Home will feel happier today, with children doing reasonably well and a sweeter atmosphere developing between you and your spouse. This is a day of success, and you will feel that several parts of life are falling into place again. A matter that has occupied too much of your attention may seem easier to approach once the day finds its rhythm. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your eighth house, bringing Chandrashtama and a low or restless start, then moves early in the morning into Gemini in your ninth house, lifting your mood through learning, an elder or a journey. Avoid making major decisions during the unsettled early hours. Your mood will become more confident later, with ordinary conversations helping you regain perspective. Familiar surroundings will give the day a reassuring start, even before the brighter mood arrives.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your relationship with your spouse will be sweet, and much of the pleasure will come from how easily you communicate with each other. A familiar subject will feel less like a responsibility and more like an opportunity to spend quality time together. Lovers are likely to get an opportunity to meet, with a conversation adding warmth to the occasion. You will enjoy being able to express yourself freely. Mercury in Libra, your first house, brings clarity to your speech and messages, making affection easier to express. Family conversations will also carry a lighter tone, especially when children share what has been holding their attention. The day will leave you feeling more connected to those closest to you.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Students will study with full concentration and confidence. A subject requiring sustained attention will hold your interest, and the satisfaction of understanding it will encourage you to continue. Guidance from a teacher or elder will fit naturally into this positive learning mood. Children are likely to do reasonably well, giving parents something encouraging to discuss. At work, the day favors progress across tasks already in hand, with clear communication helping your efforts reach the right people. A calculated step in a familiar area of work is also favored. You will feel more confident about explaining an idea or asking a useful question. The day's success will feel practical, reflected in work that is easier to carry forward.
Libra Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Students will study with full concentration and confidence. A subject requiring sustained attention will hold your interest, and the satisfaction of understanding it will encourage you to continue. Guidance from a teacher or elder will fit naturally into this positive learning mood. Children are likely to do reasonably well, giving parents something encouraging to discuss. At work, the day favors progress across tasks already in hand, with clear communication helping your efforts reach the right people. A calculated step in a familiar area of work is also favored. You will feel more confident about explaining an idea or asking a useful question. The day's success will feel practical, reflected in work that is easier to carry forward.
Libra Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Friends and professional contacts are likely to prove helpful with income-related matters or a goal you have been pursuing. Jupiter in Leo, your eleventh house, favors gains through your network and helps an important ambition move forward. A conversation about money may therefore feel more constructive than it has recently. The financial outlook is favorable, particularly where existing connections and sustained efforts come together. You will feel encouraged by the sense that your plans have support. There is room for satisfaction in gradual progress as well as an immediate gain. Your attention will turn toward what these encouraging developments allow you to do next.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Your health is likely to remain sound, and you will feel joyful as the day progresses. The uneasy start will give way to a more interested and outward-looking mood. Studying or having a useful conversation will occupy your mind pleasantly, making the day feel more fulfilling. You will take pleasure in ordinary company and in seeing things go well for your family. By the later part of the day, the brighter mood will be easier to recognize and enjoy.
Tip for the Day: Begin with familiar tasks, then give your clearest hours to meaningful study.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com