Libra (Sep 23 – Oct 22)
Daily Prediction says,
A decision concerning your working arrangements may bring better conditions and help reduce your professional anxiety today. You will remain in contact with influential people whose guidance or support could strengthen your career. A useful conversation may finally address something that has been troubling you. The Moon in Cancer in your tenth house throughout the day brings professional responsibilities and public recognition into focus. You will feel more comfortable discussing your work and explaining what could make your responsibilities easier to manage. Your father's health is also likely to improve, bringing relief to the family. However, remain cautious about your mother's health and give any concerns the attention they deserve, even when professional responsibilities keep you occupied.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
Your mood will be romantic, and you will enjoy spending time with your spouse. Despite a busy schedule, your desire for companionship will remain strong. An ordinary conversation at home may feel particularly warm, and familiar company will provide comfort after a demanding day. You will enjoy sharing professional developments and personal thoughts with your partner. As your workplace anxiety begins to ease, you will feel more present during your time together. Even a brief but meaningful exchange may strengthen your connection. Make room for affection rather than allowing professional responsibilities to occupy all your attention.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Students will find it easier to concentrate, making this a productive day for studies. Mercury in Libra, your first house, supports clear communication and thoughtful explanations, helping you understand and express difficult subjects. At work, interactions with influential people may create opportunities to discuss your responsibilities and improve your working conditions. Their support could prove valuable for your professional development. Saturn in Pisces, your sixth house, is retrograde and strong here, favouring persistent effort, better routines and a calm approach to competition. You will feel more capable of handling responsibilities that require patience. Consistent attention to everyday duties will help you make meaningful progress and feel more confident about your professional situation.
Libra Money Horoscope Today
You may acquire property in your spouse's name, making this an important subject for discussion within your relationship. You will consider how such a purchase fits into your shared plans and what it could mean for your household's future. Better working conditions may also make you feel more comfortable discussing long-term commitments, although an increase in income is not specifically indicated. Your professional anxiety will gradually ease, allowing you to approach substantial financial decisions with a clearer mind. Discussing expectations openly with your spouse will help you understand whether a property purchase is suitable for both of you.
Libra Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
You may acquire property in your spouse's name, making this an important subject for discussion within your relationship. You will consider how such a purchase fits into your shared plans and what it could mean for your household's future. Better working conditions may also make you feel more comfortable discussing long-term commitments, although an increase in income is not specifically indicated. Your professional anxiety will gradually ease, allowing you to approach substantial financial decisions with a clearer mind. Discussing expectations openly with your spouse will help you understand whether a property purchase is suitable for both of you.
Libra Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your overall sense of well-being will improve as professional anxiety begins to loosen its hold. Although responsibilities will remain substantial, you will feel less burdened by the concerns surrounding them. A familiar routine will provide reassurance, particularly after a busy working day. The likely improvement in your father's health will also make the family atmosphere more positive. You will appreciate returning to ordinary domestic life after spending considerable time on professional matters. Pleasant moments with your spouse will bring emotional comfort and help you end the day with a calmer mind.
Tip for the Day: Give your working arrangements proper attention and make time for your spouse afterwards.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com