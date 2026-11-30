Libra (Sep 24- Oct 22)
Daily Prediction says,
You will feel delighted as a long-awaited desire is fulfilled today. Good earnings and recognition will give that happiness a solid basis, and you will enjoy sharing it with people close to you. Your elder brother or sister will support you, making a personal goal feel less like something you have carried alone. Jupiter in Leo, your eleventh house, favors gains through contacts and helps that goal move forward. A gathering will bring a friend's good news into the conversation. You will also receive recognition in society, with the appreciation feeling especially welcome because it concerns something that matters to you.
Libra Love Horoscope Today
You will enjoy a romantic day with your spouse. Affection will find its way into ordinary conversation, and time together will feel comfortable even when the day includes work or family commitments. Venus in Libra, your first house, brings affection and comfort, along with an appetite for pleasure spending. You will take more pleasure in making room for each other, whether that means sitting together over tea or talking after the day's duties.
Your sibling's support will also add warmth to the family atmosphere. You will feel able to celebrate your happiness openly, and a shared moment will become one of the day's most satisfying memories.
Libra Career Horoscope Today
Your work will get noticed, and public-facing tasks will go well. The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your tenth house, supporting visibility at work. It then moves into Leo in your eleventh house early in the morning, bringing gatherings, useful contacts and a friend's good news. A conversation about your work will therefore sit naturally alongside a wider discussion about what you hope to achieve.
You will feel more comfortable speaking about a goal that has occupied your thoughts for some time. Students will find the prospect of reaching a personal target especially motivating today. The day favors drawing encouragement from an established contact while continuing the work already underway. Recognition will give you something concrete to feel pleased about when you look back on the day.
Libra Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
You will feel more comfortable speaking about a goal that has occupied your thoughts for some time. Students will find the prospect of reaching a personal target especially motivating today. The day favors drawing encouragement from an established contact while continuing the work already underway. Recognition will give you something concrete to feel pleased about when you look back on the day.
Libra Money Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
You will earn good money today and invest in fixed deposits or mutual funds. This will give the day a useful financial direction alongside its celebratory feeling. The fulfillment of a long-held wish will make the relationship between earning and enjoying your money particularly clear. Favrable contacts will also strengthen your confidence about an income goal, although the day's strongest financial promise remains the money you earn.
Watch pleasure spending when happiness makes every small extra seem attractive. A settled allocation for enjoyment will leave you free to appreciate what the day brings and the investment you make.
Libra Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will be buoyant, and affection at home will make the day feel easier to enjoy. The satisfaction of being recognized will stay with you beyond the immediate conversation. You will enjoy a comfortable pause between obligations, especially when it allows you to share your good mood with your spouse. Social contact will feel nourishing, and hearing a friend's news will give you another reason to smile.
There is room for an unhurried evening within this busy, pleasing day. A familiar routine will provide a comfortable setting for enjoying what has gone well.
Tip for the Day: Share your good news with the sibling whose support matters today.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com