Libra Horoscope Today, October 28, 2022: Know what brings luck to you

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23) This is an excellent day for the Libra natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, healthwise, you may feel fine and join a fitness regime. You may make good choices to improve your mental health and work towards achieving your career goals too. Valuable advice from an influencer may impact your life in a positive manner. Some may enjoy good times with loved ones and go sailing, swimming and surfing.

Your favourable planets are indicating smooth sailing on the work front. Clients may appreciate your efforts to complete a crucial task on the time. Seniors may be inspired by your time-management skills. Your bank balance may remain full and you may spend on trips and relaxing activities. Mixed results are foreseen on the love front. Some may plan to start a family.

What does your sign say about the rest of your day? Know more about it:

Libra Finance Today:

The day seems moderately favorable for the Libra natives. Avoid new business dealings today. You may have to put more effort in order to achieve your financial goals.

Libra Family Today:

You may visit your relatives and enjoy a great day with loved ones. Dining out with friends is indicated. Married couples may plan a trip. Be sure to enjoy quality time with kids.

Libra Career Today:

This is an excellent day for real estate agents. Things may fall in place on the work front and you may feel good about your current professional growth. You may get a financial opportunity to multiply your wealth.

Libra Health Today:

This is a good day. You may start your day with a relaxed walk amidst nature. You may feel relaxed, positive, and calm today.

Libra Love Life Today:

This is a moderate day. You can communicate with your partner openly and share your future plans. Some may take their relationship to the next level and finally settle down. Singles may meet someone new who may seem promising life partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

