Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good savings will allow you to think of purchasing a major item. An argument at work threatens to leave a bad taste in the mouth. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting time today! Keep your health topmost on your mind, so that you remain fit. You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Health is likely to improve for those feeling under the weather. A retail outlet promises to keep the cash register ringing. You are likely to remain tied up at work with extra workload. Family member may not be on talking terms with you today. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Enjoy a long drive with lover today!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Regular walks and Jogging may be taken up by some. Be careful what you bet on, as it will have fifty-fifty chances of success. You can be ticked off for lagging behind at work. Family will be extremely supportive and help you out in a crisis. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some.

Love Focus: Romance may have to wait as you get busy with a new task.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. Good monetary management will keep your bank balance healthy. A pay cut is likely for some, but it will be justified. A family commitment will have to be discharged and there is no escaping! A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you may be negligent of your health and pay the price. Some of you may need to review your finances. You will be able to make perfect moves to move up the career ladder. This is a very good day to organise a trip with family. A tiring journey is foreseen for some. Some of you may be on the final stages of acquiring a property.

Love Focus: You can be harsh to lover without even realising it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Good health is assured through own efforts. You are likely to achieve financial stability. Superiors are likely to bank upon you for bagging a lucrative deal. You are likely to be a pillar of strength for the family. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Stars on the property front appear the brightest.

Love Focus: You can be desperate for meeting lover and can even skip

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink & Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. Invest only if you are confident of what you are putting your money into. Your efforts on the professional front will be recognised. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it.

Love Focus: Be sensitive to the emotions of spouse or lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Guard against excesses to remain healthy. Repaying a loan may pose problems for some. Let romance not take priority over other important work. A youngster may need disciplining, but avoid extra harshness. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied.

Love Focus: An outing with lover may not click initially, but let the evening wear on!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A new health routine may start giving health benefits right away. Those wanting a loan will be able to complete the paperwork. Those debuting on television or films may not find instant success. Someone in the family may lend you a helping hand. An out of town trip with friends may spoil the fun, being too expensive.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Adhering to a set routine is advised. Financially, you don’t have anything to worry about. Your heart may not be in work today, but it will be important to clear your desk. You will find the domestic environment most peaceful and family most accommodating. A much anticipated trip threatens to leave you all tired and fatigued. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate.

Love Focus: Those eligible and looking for a mate can find the day favourable.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. You may end up paying more for something that you could have got for less. This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. Making the family members to cater to your whims and fancies may be resented. Attracting an opposite number will give a big boost to your self esteem.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan an outing together or go on a short vacation.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Financially, you may have to wait for things to turn better. Some of you can be lauded for professional excellence. A half-hearted attempt at mending fences with spouse will not work in your favour. Finding a client for selling property may not be as easy as it seems. Someone’s support on the academic front will prove indispensable.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON