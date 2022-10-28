Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 28, 2022: Astro tips for career growth

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is going to be a satisfactory day, but you should be cautious if you are traveling today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, things may go great on the love front as you know what you actually need from your relationship with someone special. You may feel new energy within you and you are going to make good use of it. Those who have been hitting the gym or practicing yoga may soon achieve their fitness goals. This is all about achieving mental peace and overall physical well-being.

Stability is indicated on the financial front and you are ready to face all sorts of business challenges. Some may join new companies and try to understand the type of work they are going to handle. New work settings may make you feel better and optimistic about your career growth. You may buy a new property today.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

This is a wonderful day that may bring infinite fortunes for freelancers and artists. Some may expand their business or make bigger investments. A good property deal may come your way.

Capricorn Family Today:

You may have an excellent time at home. Homemakers may organize the kitchen and invest in smart home appliances. Siblings may call you or visit you to make your day special.

Capricorn Career Today:

Those who have appeared in any competitive exam or an interview, may hear good news. Your dedication or hard work may pay off soon. Career advice from a true friend or senior may prove beneficial for your professional growth.

Capricorn Health Today:

It seems to be a moderate day on the health front. Those who have been on a break from a fitness regime should resume it. Ignoring minor health issues may cost you a lot in a near future, so take care of your health.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

You may feel a special connection with someone in your office. Committed couples may make some major future decisions.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

