Aquarius Horoscope Today, October 28, 2022: An auspicious day ahead

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)This is an auspicious day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you should make proper use of your energy and seize all the wonderful opportunities knocking on your door today. It may be a wonderful day at work and you may find it easy to mingle with your colleagues. All your efforts may prove rewarding and ensure professional growth. Healthwise, it's a good day and you may get exposure to new things. Some may also discover multiple sources of earnings.

A romantic evening is on the cards for the love birds. A wonderful and fun-filled vacation with your spouse may fill you with zeal. Everything seems okay, but some family issues may bother you. If you deal with them patiently, things may be back on track soon.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

This is a moderately auspicious day for entrepreneurs. They may get a chance to earn extra income via various sources. You may be a victim of financial fraud today, so be careful.

Aquarius Family Today:

Family drama may cause you stress and waste lots of time. Avoid getting involved in any fight or argument with your spouse or sibling today.

Aquarius Career Today:

Things may go smoothly on the work front. You can complete a difficult project today and get recognition for your efforts. Some may clear all backlogs and perform better than expected. Your positive energy may affect your coworkers in a positive manner.

Aquarius Health Today:

This is a favorable day and you may indulge in a fitness regime. Some may get rid of knee or back pains. Some may plan to be regular with their workout routine. Students should not be distracted by anything and focus on studies.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

A romantic trip may fill you with zeal and new energy. You may put on some make-up and wear a perfect smile to impress your crush. Dating sites may prove helpful in finding someone to take off your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Beige

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

