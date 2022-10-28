Gemini Horoscope Today, October 28, 2022: Today brings drastic changes

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) It seems to be a moderately favourable day for the Gemini natives. Daily Astrological Prediction says, a solo or group trip may prove rewarding and offer you peace of mind that you have been seeking for a long time. Some good things may happen on the health front and you may make some drastic changes in your workout routine and diet. Someone in your family may recover from a prolonged health issue and it may make you feel happy. Financial condition seems moderate. You should try to maintain a proper budget plan and avoid using your savings to buy anything that is not necessary.

You may find some good property deals today. Discuss with your parents or experts before investing your hard-earned money in any scheme today. Family members may be happy with your presence in an important event at home. Parents may also give you some valuable health or finance management advice today. There may be an outing with your partner today. Everything seems good, but some work issues may cause you mental stress.

What stars have in store for you?

Gemini Finance Today:

A financial boost may come your way soon. It is a good day to think about investing in the stock market and check the value of cryptocurrency.

Gemini Family Today:

It's a quite wonderful day on the home front. You may be able to visit your parents today and spend quality time with your loved ones.

Gemini Career Today:

This is not a favorable day on the career front. A long pending job may get you in trouble at work today. Some may not find job satisfaction and feel disappointed.

Gemini Health Today:

Good stamina and a surge of energy are indicated for some. You may try to make your day productive. Some may pamper their skin by getting a facial or beauty treatment.

Gemini Love Life Today:

Committed couples may take their relationship to the other level and plan to get married. Parents may not give their consent for it, but you should wait for the right time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

