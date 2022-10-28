Scorpio Horoscope Today, October 28, 2022: Will your effort bring good news?

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

This is a good day. You may spend most of the time pampering and re-vitalizing yourself. Daily Astrological Prediction says, some may go for an eye check-up or catch some eye infection today, so be careful. The day may also bring mixed results for you on the love front. You may meet your ex-lover today. Singles may meet someone special and mark a new beginning. You may enjoy a better day with your best buddies.

Things may go smoothly, but some financial issues are indicated. Your expenses may rise and it may impact your savings. You should also be careful while dealing a new business deal today. A property case may take longer than expected to resolve. Family members may be busy in planning a big event at home. Seniors may not provide you required support to complete a task and it may make you upset or disappointed.

Discover what stars have in store for you.

Scorpio Finance Today:

This is not a suitable day. Your new business may not give you desired output and it may cause you mental stress. You should avoid any kind of investments today.

Scorpio Family Today:

This is a moderately favorable day for the Scorpio natives. Some may renovate their property and invite loved ones to check their decorated or renovated condo or home. A family picnic is on the cards for some.

Scorpio Career Today:

The day seems moderately promising. You may enjoy great fun activities with kids. Homemakers may be busy completing pending home chores and miss all the fun.

Scorpio Health Today:

This is going to be a moderate day on the health front. You may experience minor aches and lethargy. Avoid exhaustion to feel relaxed. Some may be owner-occupied with an important task.

Scorpio Love Life Today:

Your partner may love and pamper you like never before and it may make you feel secure in the relationship. An intimate date is on the cards for singles.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

