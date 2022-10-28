Pisces Horoscope Today, October 28, 2022: A negative aura at home?

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) It seems to be a moderately auspicious day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, if it is about new investment opportunities or signing new business deals, you should go for it. Things may improve soon on the work front and all your hard work may pay off in the form of a promotion or salary hike. Your love life may be filled with great joy and a luxurious trip with your love partner is on the cards.

You may face a tense aura at home. An ancestral property may become the cause of a dispute between relatives. Purchasing a property or renting out a commercial property is not advisable today. Healthwise, it’s an excellent day. You may switch to a balanced diet and take care of your fitness routine. Everything seems okay, just try to be calm and patient while dealing with a family matter.

Know more about the rest of your day:

Pisces Finance Today:

The day may bring mixed results. You should avoid relying on someone for your finances. The day is suitable to earn extra money and save some money for the rainy day.

Pisces Family Today:

The day does not seem promising. A family trip or visit to a relative may turn out a bit tiresome. Avoid buying or selling a property today. Kids may be extra demanding today.

Pisces Career Today:

Some may try to follow their dreams on the career front. You may also take some major career decisions today. It is an excellent day, so make the most of it.

Pisces Health Today:

It seems to be an excellent day and you may manage to keep a positive attitude to cope with lots of things happening around you. Some may get back to their fitness regime.

Pisces Love Life Today:

This is going to be a good day. You may be in a romantic mood today. Role-playing and other activities can refresh your love life. Married couples may spend time enjoying recreational activities.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Violet

