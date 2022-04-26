Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 26

LIBRA (Sep 23 – Oct 24)

If something which is inherent and imperative as the innate quality of a true Libran person, it is the skill of balancing two contrasting sides of a particular situation equally well in life. A libra born sign individual will be highly social, consistent and cool in their outlook and approach towards life. Represented by the sign image of scales, the Libran is usually very good in finding balance and getting in a fair justice treatment of situations and people. If you are a Libra sign born then you also must have this attitude to follow happy go lucky principle in your life. And today it is time that you plan for the future and consider your current situation. Make a workable plan for all your goals and you shall succeed in the coming time. Also, you can have a business meeting planned in another city and this may involve travel.

Libra Finance Today

You shall feel free to take the desired step in the right direction. If you have been planning to multiply your sources of income, you might get good leads today. However, restrict your investments for today.

Libra Family Today

You will lead in a tough family situation by taking over your confidence. Don’t feel shy to express your emotions and desires to your family members, they will understand and be supportive of your situation.

Libra Career Today

You are getting right direction in your career matters. And as per your stars and planets positions, you may also meet an influential person today that can bring the desired growth in your career graph.

Libra Health Today

Be very selective of your eating habits. It is best if you stay on a light diet, else you may have some problem in the gut system. Take care of your eyes and don’t over exert them.

Libra Love Life Today

Be gentle in your love life today and don’t use harsh words to avoid getting into fight and argument with your spouse or partner. You may also plan for a romantic date.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Yellow

