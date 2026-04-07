Love Horoscope Today for April 7, 2026: Avoid letting minor issues grow into bigger problems

You may feel unsure about your feelings. Instead of forcing a connection, take the time to understand yourself better. Emotional distance is not rejection—it is reflection. Once you are clear within, your interactions will feel more aligned and less confusing.
Crystal Advice: Rhodonite helps balance emotions and heal confusion. It supports honest emotional understanding and reduces reactive behaviour.
You are moving away from past hurt and opening yourself to something lighter. Allow yourself to feel again without overthinking every interaction. Not everything needs analysis—some things just need to be experienced.
Crystal Advice: Pink opal supports emotional healing and softness. It helps you open your heart without fear.
You may feel expressive and emotionally open. This is a good time to communicate your feelings clearly and confidently. Don’t hold back out of fear—authentic expression will strengthen your connection.
Crystal Advice: Sunstone boosts warmth and attraction energy. It helps you express love confidently and naturally.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More