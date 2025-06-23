Weekly Love Horoscope: Be open to new feelings

Aries: A deep, vulnerable talk marks the great reset into romance. This week, the cosmos calls for some clarifying air and some heartfelt talks. Anything that weighs on your chest should be gently released from the mind and heart. The courage to speak the truth opens a way for healing and reconnecting with someone with whom a genuine connection is shared. Honest communication lays the groundwork for love. An emotional discharge is the beginning of love. Weekly Love Horoscope for June 23-29, 2025(Freepik)

Taurus: You are being called to intentional love. This week, take a moment to truly appreciate your connections. Venus urges you to break free from habits and choose what truly feels significant. It is truly not labouring in love; it is being there. If you are single, trust where your heart naturally leads you. If in a relationship, make room for more meaningful conversation. Small acts of care speak louder than the grandest of gestures today.

Gemini: Love is easier when one is grounded in self-worth. Stay true to yourself and value yourself this week, the universe advises. Someone might seem interested, but your heart will know if it's genuine or not. When you are relaxed and genuine, your charm shines brightest. Old doubts might now be creeping in. As you do so, pause and breathe; you do not have to prove anything. Love responds best when you stand in your truth.

Cancer: An encounter will leave an indelible imprint on the direction of your love. This one brings in someone or some force that shifts your emotional attention. Whether it be a quiet connection or a cryptic conversation, your heart has been stirred in an inquisitive manner that cannot be ignored. Be open to new feelings, even if they come unexpectedly. The universe is gently nudging you towards emotional clarity. If you have been feeling out of sorts lately, then this very moment might put you back on track.

Leo: Love can surprise you through an unexpected reunion. A transit, this week, could put a former somebody back in front of you; this is not necessarily by coincidence, but rather by divine appointment. Perhaps an ex or an old friend, there is now a touch of gentleness in this exchange that was not there before- it is very different now. Both of you have changed, and so there should be room for honest reflection and healing in this meeting.

Virgo: This week, your boundaries will act as a measure of how you wish others to love you. You are learning that in saying no, you are caring for both yourself and the other person. Love does not imply overextension or people-pleasing. When you tell others what feels safe and righteous, they respond with reverence. Communicate your needs without guilt if you're in a relationship, and if you're single, allow space for someone who respects your pace.

Libra: Shared laughter heals lingering tension. This week, love will initiate some lightness. A simple moment of joy may lift the heaviness festering between you and someone close. Anything from silly chatter to last-minute plans is potent stuff that lets the connection grow when the two of you simply enjoy each other's company. Try not to analyse all the little things—dive right into the fun, even if it's been too long since you have. The heart remembers how to let go, and with that in mind, love starts to get fresh again.

Scorpio: Allow your love language to change with your growth. This week welcomes a waxing and waning exchange of affection set to restore some steadiness and align more with those things that define who you are today, not who you were yesterday-too-nearly, a need to gain some emotional intensity, or perhaps one of those rare-intense-learning-to-be-soft routes you were not on before. Love calls for presence, not perfection.

Sagittarius: Your desires are coming into focus- awaken to and act upon them. This week allows for a direction in love that might have felt missing before. Wanting more depth, wanting more freedom, or wanting something completely different- these realisations shine through honesty and sincere self-reflection. Trust what your heart says, even if it does not keep pace with your usual way of being. Relationships blossom so long as they respect your truth.

Capricorn: Slow-building sweet intimacy gets the opportunity this week. Love never rushes you; it rather extends an invitation to take time and build something real. Let things evolve personally now, whether you are deepening feelings or allowing room for new affection to emerge. Before it's worth the wait, being present now is the gift you're asked to give. You need not have all the answers—just sincerity in showing up. A wordless gift may come by midweek.

Aquarius: A loving truth opens doors for affection much more than forced harmony. In other words, this week encourages you to voice whatever you have been holding back, not to engender conflict, but to foster a connection based on genuine understanding. It might feel easier to just keep the peace; however, your heart yearns for more than a surface-level calm. Be it sharing a need or an awareness, trust that opening up will liberate both of you.

Pisces: You are learning to receive love as profoundly as you bestow it. It's time to allow yourself to soften this week, to let love into your life without attaching a question to whether it's deserved. Kindness is your gift; however, it is equally important to allow someone to care for you. If you are in a relationship, allow yourself to be supported; if you are single, take note of who shows up with reliable warmth. Love will start to feel completely balanced as you make that choice to receive it.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779