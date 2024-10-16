Manifestation on Sharad Poornima 2024: A guide to manifest your desires

Sharad Purnima, also called Kojagiri Purnima, is a special festival in India, celebrated on the full moon night of the Hindu month of Ashwin (October). According to Drik Panchang, the Tithi begins at 08:40 PM on Oct 16, 2024 and ends at 04:55 PM on Oct 17, 2024. Manifestation on Sharad Poornima 2024(Unsplash)

This full moon night is considered ideal for spiritual activities like meditation and manifesting your desires. According to Hindu beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, blesses those who stay awake and meditate during this time. The moon is at its brightest and closest to Earth, symbolizing enhanced spiritual growth. In Ayurveda, Sharad Purnima is tied to the harvest season and is said to help cool the body and balance pitta dosha (excess heat). The moon’s rays are believed to have healing powers, making it a perfect time for meditation and well-being.

How to manifest on Sharad Purnima 2024?

Sharad Purnima is considered a powerful time for manifestation, a practice where you channel your thoughts and energy toward your desires to make them areality. The full moon's energy during this night is believed to magnify your intentions and help clear any obstacles in your path.

Here’s a simple way to manifest on Sharad Purnima:

Clarify your goals: Before Sharad Purnima, think about what you want to bring into your life. This could be about health, career, relationships, or personal growth.

Write them down: On the night of Sharad Purnima, jot down your intentions on paper, being clear and specific. Write as if your desires have already come true, expressing gratitude.

Meditate with focus: Hold your written intentions while meditating under the moonlight. Visualize achieving your goals and feel the emotions that come with them.

Let go and trust: When you’re ready, release your intentions to the universe, trusting that the moon’s energy will boost them into reality.

Express gratitude: End your ritual by giving thanks to the universe and the moon for supporting your journey toward manifesting your desires.