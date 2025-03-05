Menu Explore
March 3-9, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

BySoumi Pyne
Mar 05, 2025 07:59 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope March 3-9, 2025 has a potent feel of luck for these 5 Chinese zodiac signs.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

Your luck this week carries a supernatural touch, perhaps even a ghostly one for some, especially if you live in a place with lingering energy or unexplained occurrences. Trust your instincts when they guide you, as they may lead you straight to unexpected fortune.

Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Pexels)
Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Pexels)

It could be something as simple as a sudden urge to sort through old boxes in the basement, only to uncover forgotten stock papers or a cherished keepsake left behind by a loved one.

To enhance the positive energy around you, consider lighting some incense to clear away negativity and invite supportive spiritual forces into your space.

The colour slate grey will be especially lucky for you this week.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Your luck this week is deeply connected to cultural talismans and personal beliefs. If you resonate with rituals like writing a wish on a bay leaf and burning it or wearing an iron pendant for protection, now is the time to embrace them.

Whatever symbolizes luck and protection in your tradition will be especially powerful. It will help you find peace and shield you from unnecessary drama. While this luck may not bring instant wealth, it will create a sense of stability and security in your life.

Shades of blue and green, as these colours will be particularly fortunate for you this week.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

Your luck this week takes an unusual turn, as it is closely tied to fruits, whether in a literal or symbolic sense. If your career involves produce, expect a prosperous furutre ahead.

For most, this is a metaphor for reaping the rewards of past efforts. Luck will find you in ways that feel well-earned, like a sweet and deserving gift. Don’t let anyone diminish your joy or make you feel guilty for your success.

To enhance your good fortune, keep real tangerines nearby, perhaps placing them on an altar alongside incense for added positive energy. The colour green will be lucky for you this week.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Each time you consciously choose happiness this week, you will attract luck into your life in unexpected ways. You might meet a new friend who eventually leads you to your soulmate, or you may discover a hobby or passion that fulfils a deep, unrecognized need within you.

Embrace joy and prioritize moments of relaxation—doing so will open doors to wonderful surprises. Spending time with your closest friends will also positively influence your fortune.

This week, the blue colour will bring you extra luck.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Your fortune this week is closely linked to your relationships with your loved ones, as you will all experience this stroke of luck together. Prioritize spending quality time with them and strengthen the bonds that are nurturing, supportive, and uplifting.

This fortunate energy may open doors for you and your loved ones (or partner) to embark on a business venture together or relocate to a city brimming with better opportunities, enhancing your future prospects.

If marriage is on your mind, whether through personal choice or an arranged union, this time may lead you to the right family connection. Embrace the colour blue, as it will bring you additional luck.

