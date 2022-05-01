Monthly Horoscope for May 2022: Check zodiac signs that can expect growth

Aries: Avoid getting into a confrontation with anyone. Job growth will be moderate and you will need to put in a lot of effort to finish your tasks. But this is a good time for business as there will be steady growth which will strengthen your finances. Lovers will experience a blissful time. Those committed can plan to go on vacation. Relationship with your father can be a bit strained owing to a family matter.

Taurus: Those looking for a new job will find success. You will reap the wonderful rewards of your labour, but you must resist being egoistic. Some of you can be relocated due to changes in job role. Those in business should maintain cordial relations with their business partner. Expenditure on health matters can be on the rise. Couples will find happiness in helping and supporting each other.

Gemini: This is a favourable phase for the career. Some of you can expect a transfer to a job with a bigger role. However, pay attention to your behaviour as temperamental issues can create problems with colleagues and seniors. Those in business can have gains from overseas market. Finances will be staggered. Your bonding with your romantic partner will become stronger. Old family issues can resurface.

Cancer: You can face some ups and down in your job. The office environment can be tense which can demotivate you to work hard. Those in business should use this time to build industry connections and meet new people. Investments in a long-term portfolio will benefit you. On the personal front, there can be misunderstandings with your partner. Make sure there isn’t any communication gap in Family matters.

Leo: Any litigation related to family property can turn out to be in your favour. Don't rush into making investments. Invest money wisely in the stock market. Use your intelligence to make innovative strategies in your career. Your seniors will appreciate your suggestions. Avoid driving as you are prone to an injury. Love and married life can be challenging due to lack of trust and heightened insecurities.

Virgo: Some hindrances are expected in your work which can be handled with tact and patience. Being authoritative will help as a new role can be handed over to you. Businessmen will have to go through ups and downs. You will have to put your business expansion plan on hold. Stay loyal in your relationship or it may cause problems in your love life. Minor arguments can lead to a major conflict among family members.

Libra: With hard work and effort, there are chances of success in your job. During this, your work in the office will be appreciated and senior officers will trust you. Look for a new job. Some of you can start your own venture. Decisions relating to sale and purchase of a property can be undertaken. Gove time to your partner to increase bonding. Work towards adopting a healthy lifestyle and start working out.

Scorpio: This is a very good time from the career perspective. New avenues of business will open and you will progress with a new plan. During this time, your decision to invest in the business will prove to be right. A new offer is likely to materialise. You are advised not to waste time and money on unnecessary things. You will have a strong sense of solitude in personal life. Fever and headache may bother you.

Sagittarius: Your confidence will increase which will alleviate any unwanted insecurities relating to your career. Your success can make your competitors envious so guard against it. Changing jobs should be done cautiously. Avoid taking any new business decision else it can lead to loss. there will be ups and downs in the love department due to lack of mutual trust. Already existing tensions in the family will subside.

Capricorn: There may be some ups and downs at work. Obstacles may arise in the course of your work due to interference by your adversaries. You will be successful if you create a new company plan. Your financial stability will be assured and you can gain through the ancestral property. Now is a good moment to plan your future with your romantic partner. Involve your family members before taking any important decision.

Aquarius: All forms of misunderstandings relating to the sphere of work will be eradicated. You can also plan to change your job. New business avenues will open up leading to financial gains. In personal life, there can be unwanted quarrels with your partner. Accepting your mistake will help aggravate the issue. Any old family issue will be resolved. Guard against health issues relating to stomach and skin.

Pisces: You will have greater vigour in your career and your graph will improve. Those working in the private sector will be able to find work. Be prepared to capitalise on the opportunity. Business people will be able to take some bold decisions. Investment in real estate is a good option at this time. You and your partner will spend some quality time together. Minor injuries are indicated so be cautious while moving around.

