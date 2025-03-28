Monthly Tarotscopes: Here are your Tarot Predictions for April 2025

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Nine of Swords, Reversed This month's tarot card encourages you to be honest with yourself about what you truly want. Some choices come at a cost. April is a time for reviewing goals, especially around finances and career growth. Make smart decisions now to set yourself up for success. Monthly Tarot Card Predictions for April 2025.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Nine of Pentacles

Financial stability may be improving, bringing peace of mind. Enjoy the rewards of your hard work but don’t be afraid to indulge a little. This is a great month to plan for the future and take a well-earned break.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Seven of Pentacles, Reversed

Generosity is great, but don’t overspend or take financial risks. Be cautious with investments and lending money. Use any extra income wisely, save or pay off debts instead of making impulsive purchases.

Cancer (May 21 - June 20): The Emperor, Reversed

Choose your battles wisely. Not every conflict is yours to fight. Focus on peace, avoid unnecessary debates, and embrace solitude or spiritual activities. This is a great time for self-reflection and inner growth.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Three of Wands

Big opportunities are coming! Whether in career or relationships, expansion is on the horizon. Stay clear on your goals and present yourself professionally, even in situations that aren’t a perfect fit.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The Magician

April is about action and follow-through. Set clear goals and stay committed to achieving them. Your determination will impress others, but don’t worry about what they think—focus on your own progress.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Ace of Pentacles

A fresh start is here! New opportunities, financial stability, or relationship growth are all possible. Let go of the past, update your vision for the future, and embrace positive change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The Emperor, Reversed

Stay humble and open to learning. Power and influence can be tricky, balance confidence with wisdom. Seek mentors, accept feedback, and focus on personal growth without letting pride get in the way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): The Chariot, Reversed

Not every path is meant for you. If progress feels blocked, step back and reassess. Instead of forcing things, focus on what’s truly aligned with your goals. Let go of distractions and refine your strategy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Four of Wands, Reversed

Things may not go exactly as planned, but that doesn’t mean they’re failing. Stay adaptable and focus on small wins rather than waiting for a big breakthrough. Balance work and personal life to avoid burnout.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Five of Wands, Reversed

Conflicts are settling down, but be mindful of miscommunication. You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone—focus on peace and cooperation. If needed, take a step back from drama and protect your energy.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Six of Wands, Reversed

Recognition may not come immediately in April, but that doesn’t mean your efforts are wasted. Keep pushing forward and trust that success will come in time. Focus on your own progress, not external validation.