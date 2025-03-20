First Mercury Retrograde of 2025: Tarot prediction for zodiac elements, according to an expert

Starting March 15th, Mercury, the planet of communication and thought, will enter retrograde. It begins its backward dance in fiery, impulsive Aries before shifting into the dreamy, poetic realm of Pisces. According to a tarot reader, Kerry Ward explains that this optical illusion occurs because Mercury’s orbit is shorter than Earth’s, making it appear as though the planet speeds ahead, slows down, and then moves in reverse. The image represents Mercury, the messenger of the gods in Roman mythology, after whom the planet was named.(Pixabay, designed by HT)

Tarot reading for Fire signs: Ten of Cups

This Mercury retrograde is all about matters of the heart for you. The Ten of Cups urges Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius to focus on their closest relationships—whether romantic, familial, or friendships that feel like home.

Instead of diving into heavy conversations or making big decisions, lean into nostalgia, share old memories, and explore new sides of each other. There’s a deep emotional bond waiting to be strengthened, and if you channel your energy into one special connection, you might just build a love story that feels like its own little world.

Tarot reading for Earth signs: Five of Wands

Mercury retrograde might stir up some misunderstandings, so clear and compassionate communication is the best tool for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn. The Five of Wands warns against missteps in conversations, negotiations, or delicate discussions.

If you can, postpone important talks until things smooth out. If not, be direct, listen carefully, and follow up with emails or notes to avoid confusion. Pay attention to tension brewing around you and address it before it escalates. You're a natural problem-solver—trust your ability to bring harmony where it's needed.

Tarot reading for Air signs: Six of Wands

Good news awaits air signs. The Six of Wands brings lucky breakthroughs to Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. This retrograde is a perfect time to reconnect with talents, hobbies, or passions from your past—especially ones you’ve lost touch with over the years.

Dig into your memories and figure out why you let them go. Once you revive them, they could become a fresh source of success and fulfilment. Something you once loved is waiting to make a comeback, and embracing it now could lead to exciting new opportunities!

Tarot reading for Water signs: The Sun

Water signs, you’re glowing! The Sun, the happiest card in the tarot deck, shines on you this retrograde, bringing joy, success, and heartwarming moments.

You naturally turn inward during times like these, so lean into that. Make your home a cosy sanctuary, take a mini staycation, and infuse your daily life with little moments of magic. Whether it’s finding beauty in the ordinary or turning routine into romance, you have the power to make life feel enchanting.