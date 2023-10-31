The Sun Tarot Card: A guide to upright and reversed meaning in love, career, finance and health

The Sun Tarot Card Description The Sun card is all about joy and optimism. It features a brilliant sun in the sky, symbolizing the source of life on Earth. Below the sun, there are four sunflowers, representing the four elements and suits in the Minor Arcana. In the foreground, you'll find a naked child riding a white horse, which signifies innocence and purity. The Sun Tarot card.(Pixabay)

What Does the Upright Sun Tarot Card Mean?

When the Sun card appears upright in a tarot reading, it signifies success, happiness, and vitality. This card suggests that your positive energy will attract others, and you'll spread happiness and warmth to those around you. It's also a card of truth and honesty. If there have been lies or deceit, the Sun card will bring them to light. In simple terms, this card is a sign of good luck and can make your troubles disappear.

Love and Relationships-

In matters of love and relationships, the Sun card promises immense delight and a positive, passionate connection. If you've been in a relationship, it means things are going well, and you'll be more open and honest with each other. However, if there have been hidden problems, the Sun card will bring them to the surface. This might lead to a deeper and more open relationship or even a breakup.

Finances-

In the context of finances, the upright Sun card suggests abundance and success. It indicates that your investments and financial endeavors will prosper. You should feel financially secure and grateful for your current situation. It's a good sign for your money matters.

Career-

In your career, the Sun card is a symbol of success and enthusiasm. You'll feel motivated, and your work will be appreciated by others. It's a card that often suggests a promotion or reaching a higher level in your profession. If you're a student, it can indicate receiving a scholarship or financial support for your studies.

Health-

When it comes to health, the Sun card is a positive sign. It represents energy, balance, and overall well-being. If you've been unwell, this card suggests a speedy recovery and feeling better than before. It also indicates personal growth and spiritual development.

What Does the Reversed Sun Tarot Card Mean?

When the Sun card appears in reverse, it's a sign that you should let go and have some fun. It might also imply a lack of clarity or self-confidence. It's crucial to avoid excessive optimism and overconfidence.

Love and Relationships- In the realm of love, the reversed Sun card could suggest relationship issues or a loss of passion. It's a sign that you or your partner might be too focused on ego and pride, which can harm the relationship. This card advises you to be more humble and open to your partner's needs.

Finances-Financially, the reversed Sun card can indicate temporary financial problems or unrealistic expectations. It's a reminder to stay grounded and not overspend. Be cautious with your financial decisions, and don't let overconfidence lead you astray.

Career- In your career, the reversed Sun card might suggest feeling confined or struggling with self-confidence. You may miss opportunities because you set unrealistic goals or rely solely on optimism without taking practical steps. This card advises you to stay realistic and focused on your work.

Health- Health-wise, the reversed Sun card indicates that a pessimistic attitude might affect your well-being. It can also point to body image issues or unhealthy habits. This card reminds you to maintain a balanced and positive approach to your health.

The Sun Card for Quick Answers

For quick and straightforward answers, a one-card pull with the Sun card means "Yes" when in the upright position and "No" when reversed.

The Sun Card for Timing

When inquiring about timing, the Sun card suggests that events will unfold during the Aries season, usually within the next four weeks. It symbolizes gradual progress and continuous growth.

