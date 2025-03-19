Menu Explore
Most affected zodiac signs when Mercury is in retrograde, according to astrologers

BySoumi Pyne
Mar 19, 2025 06:45 PM IST

Mercury retrograde is back! Astrologers say these three zodiac signs will experience the biggest disruptions during this retrograde.

Mercury retrograde is back! Starting March 15, 2025, the first Mercury retrograde of 2025 is set to shake things up. While every zodiac sign will feel the cosmic chaos in some way, a few signs will be hit harder than others.

Keep reading to find out how Mercury retrograde might stir up your world.
Keep reading to find out how Mercury retrograde might stir up your world.

Astrologers say these three zodiac signs will experience the biggest disruptions during this retrograde. Curious if your sign made the list? Keep reading to find out how this planetary shift might stir up your world.

First Mercury Retrograde 2025 signs affected

Aries- If it feels like nothing you say or do is landing the right way, blame Mercury retrograde. This cosmic slowdown is testing your communication skills, making even simple conversations feel like a struggle. But don’t let the frustration get to you, this is just a challenge to sharpen your confidence. Stay true to yourself, trust what you know, and keep moving forward. You’ve handled worse!

Virgo- If Mercury retrograde affects your sense of security, don’t panic. It may feel like everything you’ve invested in is slipping through your fingers, leaving you questioning what will last. But before making any impulsive decisions, take a step back. This instability is likely temporary. Trust the process, cosmic shifts are working to realign your commitments with what truly serves your best interests.

Pisces- If Mercury retrograde impacts your sense of stability, don’t be surprised. It may feel like the rug is being pulled out from under you, leaving you unsure of where to turn. But instead of feeling lost, take a step back and ask yourself: Who can support you? What’s within your control? By the end of this retrograde, you’ll realize that the biggest lesson was learning to trust yourself in challenging moments. Believe in your strength, you’re more capable than you think.

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
