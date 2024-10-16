October's full moon is going to bring a change to cardinal signs. Here's how

October's Full Moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon on October 17, is going to pack a punch, especially for the cardinal signs. This fiery Full Moon, rising in bold Aries, is intensifying emotions and causing tension. It’s not just about the Moon itself but how it's interacting with other powerful planets, stirring up strong energy. Read out how the October Full Moon or Hunter Moon will bring a change to these zodiac signs.(Unsplash)

If you’re one of these cardinal signs, it may feel like you’re stuck in a difficult situation, forcing you to act. To navigate this chaotic energy, you’ll need to embrace confidence and courage. The key is not to shy away from challenges but to face them head-on and push through the intensity. The Hunter’s Moon is fierce, so expect high drama, but remember that growth often comes from discomfort.

3 cardinal signs will be most impacted on October's Full Moon 2024

Aries- This Full Moon in Aries is a major event for you, as it's your yearly spotlight moment. But with it being the closest supermoon of the year, everything will feel more intense than usual. This lunar event is also connecting with Chiron, the "wounded healer," in your zodiac zone, which could bring up old emotional wounds or make you feel extra sensitive.

You might feel vulnerable or easily triggered, so it’s important to stay grounded and not let small issues get the best of you. Instead of wasting energy on unnecessary conflicts or defending yourself from every challenge, focus on your inner strength. Trust that you can assert yourself without needing to fight. Keep your cool, and remember that true confidence doesn't require a constant defence.

Cancer - This Full Moon is lighting up your tenth house of career and public life, which could stir up some drama in your professional world. The source of these issues might come from your personal relationships or insecurities that are surfacing. While this is a powerful time to find your voice and assert your authority, you'll need to address some inner obstacles first.

With Mars, the ruler of Aries, currently in your sign and clashing with other planets, you might feel more easily irritated or quick to react. Take a step back, breathe deeply, and resist the urge to act impulsively based on emotions. Give yourself time to process things before making any major moves.

Libra- It's Libra season, and the recent solar eclipse in your sign likely revealed new sides of yourself while also encouraging you to let go of certain aspects. Now, this Full Moon is shining its light in your partnership sector, so you'll feel its intensity most in your close, one-on-one relationships.

Your connections are going through significant shifts, and dealing with the resulting drama might be tough. This is a time to find your voice and build your confidence, allowing your true self to show in these relationships. Rather than focusing on pleasing others, prioritize being honest with yourself and honouring your own needs.