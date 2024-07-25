What is Chiron Retrograde? And how will this cosmic event impact your zodiac sign?

Chiron retrograde occurs once a year, lasting for about five months each time. This year, Chiron will be retrograde in Aries from July 26 to December 29, 2024. Chiron Retrograde in Aries 2024 Predictions.

What is a Chiron Retrograde in astrology?

In astrology, Chiron is a celestial body known as a "planetoid" or "minor planet" that orbits between Saturn and Uranus. Discovered in 1977, it is named after the centaur Chiron from Greek mythology, who was a healer and teacher but could not heal himself. Chiron represents our deepest wounds and our capacity to heal others.

Chiron retrograde is a period when the asteroid Chiron appears to move backwards in its orbit from Earth's perspective. When it goes retrograde, it prompts introspection and reflection on past emotional pain and unresolved issues. This time encourages self-love, compassion, and the gradual process of healing these deep-seated wounds.

What does Chiron Retrograde mean for your zodiac sign?

When Chiron goes retrograde, you might question your identity and motivations due to obstacles and struggles in your path. To overcome these issues, state daily affirmations in the mirror to boost your self-esteem and reconnect with yourself. Over time, you'll feel like the awesome person you are and believe in yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've been avoiding your feelings to keep things calm, but now you realize you can't hide them forever. Being honest with yourself will help you move forward and be free from pain.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're eager to connect with humanitarian groups, but your friends may not have time to join you. Still, you'll find motivation to help the charities you care about, giving you a new sense of purpose.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've been holding yourself back in your career. During Chiron’s retrograde, you'll start to discipline yourself and focus on your goals. You can achieve anything if you prioritize your professional growth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Searching for the meaning of life might take time, but don't get discouraged. Use this time to pursue your dreams, and you'll find your perspective and purpose will change.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Sometimes, you use control in relationships, but now you see that it's not the best approach. Giving your partner more freedom will strengthen your bond.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Relationships can heal and transform you. Learn from past experiences to improve current partnerships. Show empathy and care to create the connections you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You love giving to others but might feel it's not reciprocated. Ensure your efforts are met with mutual respect. Setting boundaries will help you feel valued.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Childhood wounds still affect you. Embrace your inner child by doing activities that make you happy. Take time off to have fun and heal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might feel like an underdog, but you're not. Appreciate the gifts and people around you. Recognize your opportunities and friendships, and don't take them for granted.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Expressing your feelings can be tough, but it's necessary. Learning to communicate openly will make you feel heard and appreciated. Be open to receiving love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Don't feel guilty about your success. Celebrate your achievements, and don't let others' jealousy bring you down. If friends or family have issues, let them handle their insecurities without projecting them onto you.