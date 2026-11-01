Panchang Today, November 1, 2026: Krishna Saptami under Pushya Nakshatra

In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 1, 2026, in New Delhi favours steady attention to responsibilities, thoughtful communication and manageable plans, with favourable timings used selectively and caution periods treated as reminders to pause rather than reasons for worry.

Panchang today

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Key Timings Today Sunrise 6:32 am Sunset 5:36 pm Rahu Kaal 4:13 pm to 5:36 pm Highlighted favourable window Amrit Kalam: 10:25 pm to 11:56 pm

How to use it: Prefer this period for constructive work and meaningful plans. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.

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Festival and Vrat Today Ahoi Ashtami

Basis: Kartika Krishna Ashtami; Region: North Kalashtami

Basis: Kartika Krishna Ashtami

What Today's Panchang Means

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{{^usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar offers a useful frame for reviewing personal responsibilities and deciding where clear direction is needed. Read alongside Krishna Saptami, it supports a measured approach: attend to what is already under way before adding more to the list. Pushya is traditionally associated with care and nourishment, which can translate into practical attention to home, dependable routines and the people who rely on you. The Moon in Cancer adds a similar emphasis on domestic concerns and considerate responses. Together, these indications suggest making room for both responsibility and sensitivity, without assuming that either must dominate the day. Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to distinguish a genuine obligation from a task accepted merely out of habit. A modest plan, carried through patiently, is more consistent with this reading than an ambitious programme that leaves little room for others. These are traditional interpretive themes, not predictions about how the day will unfold, and they work best as prompts for deliberate choices. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar offers a useful frame for reviewing personal responsibilities and deciding where clear direction is needed. Read alongside Krishna Saptami, it supports a measured approach: attend to what is already under way before adding more to the list. Pushya is traditionally associated with care and nourishment, which can translate into practical attention to home, dependable routines and the people who rely on you. The Moon in Cancer adds a similar emphasis on domestic concerns and considerate responses. Together, these indications suggest making room for both responsibility and sensitivity, without assuming that either must dominate the day. Those who follow Panchang guidance may find it useful to distinguish a genuine obligation from a task accepted merely out of habit. A modest plan, carried through patiently, is more consistent with this reading than an ambitious programme that leaves little room for others. These are traditional interpretive themes, not predictions about how the day will unfold, and they work best as prompts for deliberate choices. How to Use the Day Work and important decisions {{/usCountry}}

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Those who follow Panchang timings may use the day to organize pending work, check practical details and set a realistic order for the coming week's responsibilities. In traditional interpretation, the emphasis on steady care supports preparation more readily than hurried expansion. Review a proposal, clarify who is responsible for each task and identify what information is still missing before making an important commitment. If a decision involves money, deadlines or another person's consent, rely on the relevant facts and advice rather than timing alone. Keep a little room in the schedule for revisions. A completed, well checked task can be a more useful objective than several starts made without adequate preparation.

Relationships and communication

In traditional Panchang interpretation, Pushya and the Cancer Moon place useful emphasis on care expressed through ordinary actions. This may be a suitable theme for checking in with family, sharing a household responsibility or giving someone an unhurried hearing. Avoid assuming that concern gives you the right to decide for another person. Ask what help is wanted, and make requests plainly rather than expecting others to infer them. If a conversation becomes difficult, return to the specific issue instead of bringing in older complaints. Those using the day's guidance can aim for a small, workable agreement rather than insisting that every difference be settled immediately.

Reflection and spiritual routine

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Those who use Panchang as a framework for reflection may take a few quiet minutes to review where their attention is going. In traditional interpretation, the day's themes support looking at the balance between caring for others and keeping one's own commitments manageable. Consider which responsibilities are essential, which can be shared and which need a clearer boundary. An existing spiritual routine may be followed in its usual form, without adding unfamiliar practices for the sake of the date. Keep the exercise simple: identify one unfinished matter, one conversation needing care and one practical step that is within your control. Reflection need not become another demanding assignment.

Panchang Facts at a Glance Date and Vaar November 1, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar) Lunar Month Amanta: Ashwina; Purnimanta: Kartika Tithi (lunar day) Krishna Saptami until 2:51 pm; then Krishna Ashtami Nakshatra (lunar constellation) Pushya until 4:30 am, Monday; then Ashlesha Yog (Sun-Moon combination) Sadhya until 2:38 pm; then Shubha Karan (half-tithi division) Bava until 2:51 pm; then Balava until 1:58 am, Monday; then Kaulava until 1:10 pm, Monday Moon sign (zodiac position) Cancer View All

Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat) Period Start End Brahma Muhurta 4:49 am 5:41 am Pratah Sandhya 5:15 am 6:32 am Abhijit Muhurta 11:42 am 12:26 pm Amrit Kalam 10:25 pm 11:56 pm Vijaya Muhurta 1:54 pm 2:39 pm Godhuli Muhurta 5:36 pm 6:02 pm Sayahana Sandhya 5:36 pm 6:53 pm Nishita Muhurta 11:39 pm 12:31 am, Monday Sarvartha Siddhi Yog 4:31 am, Monday 6:33 am, Monday View All

Those who follow Panchang timings may use Amrit Kalam, from 10:25 pm to 11:56 pm, for constructive work and meaningful plans. As this is a late window, choose something that fits comfortably into your normal schedule, such as refining a plan, preparing a considered message or bringing a manageable piece of work to completion. There is no need to postpone an essential daytime responsibility merely to place it here. In traditional interpretation, a favorable period is a planning aid, not a substitute for readiness, consent or sound judgement. Have the necessary information available beforehand and keep the objective specific. If using the window would disrupt rest or inconvenience someone else, practical circumstances should guide the choice rather than a desire to use every available minute.

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Inauspicious and Caution Timings Period Start End Rahu Kaal 4:13 pm 5:36 pm Gulika Kaal 2:50 pm 4:13 pm Yamaganda 12:04 pm 1:27 pm Dur Muhurtam 4:07 pm 4:51 pm Dur Muhurtam 7:17 am 8:01 am Varjyam 1:17 pm 2:45 pm Aadal Yog 4:31 am, Monday 6:33 am, Monday View All

Those who observe Panchang caution periods may prefer to defer avoidable new commitments during Rahu Kaal, which ends at 5:36 pm. Routine duties can still be approached calmly, with attention to checking details rather than anticipating trouble. Aadal Yog ends at 6:33 am, Monday, so readers considering the early hours of the following morning should note that this caution extends beyond Sunday. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog and Aadal Yog occur simultaneously in that early Monday period, giving mixed traditional indications. Neither should be presented as cancelling or overriding the other. For an optional important beginning, choosing a less ambiguous occasion may be simpler. If something cannot reasonably wait, use ordinary safeguards: confirm arrangements, read documents carefully and allow enough time. These labels are traditional scheduling guidance, not evidence that a difficulty must occur.

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Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Sunrise 6:32 am Sunset 5:36 pm Moonrise 11:36 pm Moonset 12:47 pm

Rahu Kaal Timings Across India City Rahu Kaal Mumbai 4:39 pm to 6:05 pm Delhi (NCR) 4:13 pm to 5:36 pm Bengaluru 4:25 pm to 5:53 pm Hyderabad 4:18 pm to 5:44 pm Chennai 4:14 pm to 5:42 pm Ahmedabad 4:36 pm to 6:01 pm Pune 4:35 pm to 6:01 pm Kolkata 3:34 pm to 4:59 pm Jaipur 4:20 pm to 5:43 pm Kochi 4:33 pm to 6:01 pm Lucknow 4:00 pm to 5:23 pm Indore 4:24 pm to 5:49 pm Guwahati 3:17 pm to 4:41 pm Chandigarh 4:12 pm to 5:34 pm Surat 4:37 pm to 6:02 pm Visakhapatnam 3:58 pm to 5:25 pm Nagpur 4:12 pm to 5:37 pm Coimbatore 4:29 pm to 5:57 pm Varanasi 3:53 pm to 5:17 pm Bhubaneswar 3:46 pm to 5:11 pm View All

In traditional Panchang interpretation, the most useful approach is to keep plans proportionate, speak with care and give important choices adequate preparation. Use a favorable window when it suits the task, note the caution periods without anxiety, and let practical needs, reliable information and consideration for others remain central to the day.

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This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)